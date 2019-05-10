IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs DC: Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis star in Chennai's 6 wicket win over Delhi

Abhishek Singh May 10 2019, 11.33 pm May 10 2019, 11.33 pm

The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League saw Delhi Capitals lock horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam. As expected, the match was an intense encounter and went on till the last over but in the end, MS Dhoni's CSK emerged as the winners. With this win, Chennai Super Kings will play their eighth Indian Premier League final against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis starred in Chennai's 6 wicket win over DC.

Winning the toss, Dhoni chose to bowl first. Delhi’s opening worries continued in the second qualifier as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got out in the fifth over making 5 and 18 respectively. Colin Munro tried to balance the innings but could only manage 27 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer got out after playing a bad shot on Imran Tahir delivery and could only make 13 runs. Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul too got out cheaply as they could only make 10 and 3 respectively. While wickets kept falling at one end, Rishabh Pant held his nerves on other end and continued to bat but got out after making 38 runs. Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma managed some big hits in the last overs and helped Delhi Capitals put 147 runs on board.

Chennai began their chase on a slow note as the first five overs only saw 27 runs on board. But post that CSK openers changed their gears and started hitting big runs. Faf du Plessis made 50 runs off 39 balls with the help of seven boundaries and a six while Shane Watson made 50 runs off 32 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. Suresh Raina could only manage 11 runs whereas MS Dhoni made 9 runs and got out when Chennai needed 9 runs. Ambati Rayudu and Bravo remained unbeaten and CSK won the match with an over to spare.