IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs KXIP: KL Rahul shines in Punjab's 6 wicket win over Chennai

Abhishek Singh May 05 2019, 8.18 pm May 05 2019, 8.18 pm

Chennai Super Kings took on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. As expected, the match was an intense fight and both the teams showed their best in the middle. Kings XI Punjab defeated the table-topping Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in their last game. While Faf du Plessis played important innings for his team, it was KL Rahul’s exploits that helped win the match.

Winning the toss, Kings XI Punjab asked CSK to bat first. Chennai had a decent start to their innings before Shane Watson got out after making 7 runs. Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis played a patient inning and helped the team put 150 runs on board. While Suresh made 53 off 38 balls with the help of five boundaries and two sixes, du Plessis went on to make 96 off balls with the help of ten boundaries and four sixes before being bowled on a brilliant Yorker from Sam Curran. Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav had small stay in the middle as they were out after making 1 and 0 runs respectively. CSK managed to put 170 on board.

Coming on to bat second, KXIP went for the kill against CSK as KL Rahul smashed bowlers all around the park. In no time, Rahul brought up his half-century. Rahul’s favourite bowler in CSK was Harbhajan, that smashed three boundaries and two massive sixes in an over. Gayle got going and hit two massive sixes back to back. It was Bhajji who got rid of both KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in successive deliveries. While Rahul made 71 in 36 balls with the help of seven boundaries and five sixes, Gayle made 28 runs. By then KXIP had the game in their pocket. Nicholas Pooran added 36 runs while Mayank Agarwal added 7 before getting out. Mandeep Singh and Sam Curran were on the crease when KXIP won the match with 2 overs to go. With this win, KXIP ended the season on a winning note.