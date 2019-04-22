image
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh, Heinrich Klassen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar and Prayas Ray Barman, IPL 2019, Indian Premier League 2019, IPL, IPL live score

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB defeat CSK by 1 run

Despite MSD's 84, CSK fell short of RCB total by 1 run.

