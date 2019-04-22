IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB defeat CSK by 1 run

Abhishek Singh April 22 2019, 12.07 am April 22 2019, 12.07 am

The second match of the super Sunday saw arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their backyard. As expected, the arch-rivals had an intense competition with bat and ball in the middle. The match moved into the last over of the second innings and with CSK needing, 26 in 6 balls, the match was still not over as MS Dhoni was on strike. But in the end, Banglore won the match despite MSD’s 84 runs.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni asked the hosts to bat first. Kohli had registered a century in his last match and we expected him to repeat the same. But his innings was short lived as he was out after making just 9 runs. In came AD de Villiers at number three and hit some big shots in the middle before he was caught by Faf du Plessis on a Jadeja delivery. ABD made 25 off 19 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six. Akshdeep Nath and Parthiv Patel tried to stabilise the innings before Nath was out on 24. Parthiv Patel played a patient inning and made 53 runs off 37 balls. Marcus Stonis too looked dangerous after hitting a big six but was out on an Imran Tahir delivery. Moeen Ali added 26 runs to the score with the help of five boundaries. RCB managed to put 161 on board for the loss of 7 wickets.

CSK began their chase with openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis in the middle. But in the second over of the match, Dale Steyn not only got rid of Watson but he got Suresh Raina out for a golden duck in the very next ball on an amazing delivery. Kedar Jadhav who has been floppy with the bat in last few matches had a short stay in the middle as he could only manage 9 of 9 balls. With Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav spitting fire with their spells, CSK was trailing at 28/4. Ambati Rayudu and Thala MSD decided to stabilise the innings and the two played a patiently. In the middle, they did manage to score a couple of boundaries but made sure that RCB didn’t get any more wickets. In the 12th over Rayudu decided to shift gears and went for two boundaries but was clean bowled in the very next over by Chahal. Rayudu made 29 off 29 deliveries. Jadeja and Dhoni were involved in a goof up and the all-rounder was run out by Saini after he made just 11 runs. Dhoni reached his half-century in style by going over the ropes for a six on a Steyn delivery. In the last over, Dhoni slaughtered Umesh Yadav for a boundary on the first ball and two consecutive sixes on the second and third ball, 2 runs on the fourth ball. Dhoni again hit Yadav for a six. With two runs needed off the last ball, Dhoni missed to hit the ball and Shardul ran for a single but was run out by Parthiv Patel. It resulted in RCB winning the encounter by 1 run.

With this win, RCB registered their third victory of this season.