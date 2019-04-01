image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Cricket

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Chennai beat Rajasthan in a thrilling encounter

CSK captain MS Dhoni leads from the front to take home his team victorious.

back
Ajinkya RahaneAmbati RayuduAryaman BirlaAshton TurnerBen StokesChaitanya BishnoiCSKCSKvsRRDavid WilleyDeepak ChaharDhawal KulkarniDhruv ShoreyDwayne BravoFaf du PlessisHarbhajan SinghImran TahirIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL2019Ish SodhiJaydev UnadkatJofra ArcherJos ButtlerKarn SharmaKedar JadhavKM AsifKrishnappa GowthamLiam LivinstoneLungi NgidiM VijayMahipal LomrorManan VohraMitchell SantnerMonu KumarMS DhoniMSDN JagadeesanOshane ThomasPrashant ChopraRahul TripathiRavindra JadejaRiyan ParagS. MidhunSam BillingsSanju SamsonShane WatsonShardul ThakurShashank SinghShreyas GopalShubham RajaneSteve SmithStuart BinnySuresh RainaVarun Aaron
nextIPL 2019 highlights, SRH vs RCB: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Mohammed Nabi star in SRH's victory over Virat Kohli's RCB

within