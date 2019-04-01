IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Chennai beat Rajasthan in a thrilling encounter

Abhishek Singh April 01 2019, 12.24 am April 01 2019, 12.24 am

The second match of super Sunday and the 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 saw Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals battle it out in the middle but the three-time champions emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter winning by 8 runs. Winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals asked the home team to bat first but the decision didn't quite work for them. As expected, the pitch did play an important role as CSK lost the first three wickets in the first five overs but captain Dhoni’s last over exploits got them back in the game and gave them a respectable total to defend.

The MSD led CSK is considered to have the best batting lineup among all the teams. But RR seems to have got the better of it. Opening the innings, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson gave a shaky start to the team as Rayudu was out for 1 in the second over. Watson too followed his partner in the dugout in the fourth over after scoring 13 runs. It was Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav who was in the middle after early shocks. Despite the team being two down, Kedar attacked the RR bowlers and hit two consecutive boundaries only to get out on the next delivery. Kedar made a quick fire 8 off 3 balls. Dhoni walked in the fifth over to bat, a rare sight to see for the CSK fans. Dhoni and Raina anchored the CSK innings and got the pressure off the home team. Raina was out for 36 but by then the CSK inning was settled. Bravo was the next man in and the all-rounder too played a balanced inning with his patient 16-ball 27. Team CSK scored 60 runs in the last 3 overs as MSD and Ravindra Jadeja went for towering sixes against the RR bowlers. While Jadeja made 8 off 3 balls, Dhoni top-scored for CSK with 75 off 46 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Chasing 175, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler walked to the pitch. CSK opening bowler Deepak Chahar was quick to get rid of the opposition captain as the score still read 1 run. It looked like Rahane opened the flood gates as Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler too followed their captain back in the dugout in quick succession. While the scoreboard still read 3/14, Rahul Tripathi got Steve Smith to accompany him in the middle and the two got the visitors back on track as they went on to put 50 runs partnership. Dhoni got Imran Tahir to bowl in the 10th over and the South African spinner got rid of Rahul Tripathi who made a steady 39 off 24 deliveries. Imran was again responsible for Steve Smith’s dismissal as RR were reeling at 94/5. Despite the wickets falling, Ben Stokes continued with his natural game and made 46 off 26 balls. Archer, on the other hand, contributed with his quick hits as he went on to make 23 off 10 balls but the efforts fell short.

With this win, CSK is back to leading the points table with three back to back victories while Rajasthan is placed seventh in the table ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore.