IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar star in SRH’s thrilling victory

In a thrilling contest, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets with an over to spare. Languishing at the bottom of the table, Rajasthan Royals desperately wanted to play their second game. Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, wanted to better their league standing and move up from the sixth spot. Winning the toss, Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first. RR took the fight to the SRH bowlers, dominating them and scoring a match-winning 198 runs in 20 overs. In reply, RR countered with their batsmen and scored 201 with six balls still remaining.

Jos Buttler (5) failed to carry on his performance from Royals’ last match and was easily removed by a brilliant Rashid Khan in the third over. Sanju Samson was the next batsman. Along with Rahane, Samson (102*) strung up a magnificent partnership. The pair took their own time to get adjusted, dealing in singles and the occasional boundary. Samson did most of the heavy lifting during that time. After Rahane moved past his fifty, he began accelerating and SRH’s bowlers couldn’t hold them back. The captain finally lost his wicket to Shahbaz Nadeem. It was certain that he was trying to slog since it was the 16 over and RR needed to go big. They had the firepower in the dugout to see them through.

Ben Stokes arrived and played a cameo of 16 off 9 balls. Samson got into beast mode during the latter half of the game, notching his century – the first century of the 2019 edition of the IPL. It was a pity to not have seen Steve Smith bat, but from the Royals’ standpoint, that just proved how good their top order was today.

SRH deployed David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open their innings and the duo wasted no time in making sure that they cause some damage. Warner was back to his best whipping out 9 fours and a pair of sixes before Ben Stokes removed him for 69. Bairstow departed shortly after at 45 courtesy of Shreyas Gopal. Kane Williamson (14) didn’t last long and Jaydev Unadkat removed him in the 15th over. Vijay Shankar got a promotion and was introduced at number four. Much was expected from Manish Pandey (1) but a deceitful delivery from Gopal had the batsman trapped in front of the stumps. Gopal also got the big wicket of Shankar (35), after which, it looked like the Royals were almost home.

However, Yusuf Pathan (16*) and Rashid Khan (15*) had other ideas. With 12 needed from 2 overs, Rashid took charge and saw his side through with a four and a six.

With this victory, SRH move to number four with two points in two games. Kolkata Knight Riders remain on top with four points in two games. Chennai Super Kings follow them in second and in third is Delhi capitals with two points. Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians slip a spot each moving from four to number five, and five to six respectively. Both Royal Challengers and Rajasthan Royals retain their seventh and eighth spots.