IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner’s last match ends with a decisive victory for SRH

Debanu Das April 30 2019, 12.19 am

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs to remain in their spot on the points table. Winning the toss, Ravichandran Ashwin sent Kane Williamson’s men to bat. SRH made use of their strong batting lineup to post 212 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing that score, KXIP started well, but lost momentum as regular wickets hampered their chase. Finally, KXIP ended with 45 runs short of the target.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha started off SRH. Saha made a superb start but failed to hold on to his wicket as Murugan Ashwin dismissed him for 28. Warner, on the other hand, continued to heap the pain on the opposition. Manish Pandey (36), supported Warner up until the 16th over before losing his wicket to Ravi Ashwin. Warner looked in sublime form but finally fell to Ashwin at 81 runs. Kane Williamson (14) played a cameo before Mohammed Shami removed him and Mohammad Nabi (20) followed soon. Nabi tried to play a couple of big hits but Shami was too good for him.

Rashid Khan (1) was scalped by Arshdeep Singh while Vijay Shankar (7*) and Abhishek Sharma (5*) were the ones remaining unbeaten. This was Warner’s last IPL 2019 match and the man played the game the way his team would’ve wanted to.

KXIP sent in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to open the innings – like they usually do. Gayle (4) failed to get the storm going as Khaleel Ahmed cleaned him up. Rahul (79) continued his form and posted an excellent score before Ahmed got him out in the 19th over. Mayank Agarwal came in after Gayle, adding 27 runs. Rashid Khan took care of him. The next wicket was of Nicholas Pooran (21) who was dismissed by Ahmed at the 11th over. David Miller played a-run-a-ball inning of 11 runs, losing his wicket to Rashid, who also took Ashwin’s wicket. The last bit of resistance came from Simran Singh, who posted 16 runs as Sandeep Sharma had him leg before wicket. Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami remain unbeaten in the game. However, the overs dried up with KXIP being stranded at 167 runs.

With this win, SRH remain in their fourth spot with 12 points in 12 games. KXIP too, stay in the same position of number six, with 10 points in 12 games. It was one of those days when the points table updated itself, but the teams didn’t move from their spots.