IPL 2019 Highlights, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer's great performance led to Capital's victory

Abhishek Singh April 07 2019, 8.21 pm April 07 2019, 8.21 pm

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League saw hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore take on visitors Delhi Capitals in their home ground. Both the teams looked balanced and we expected the match to be an exciting one but Virat Kohli and boys had a bad day once again in the middle as the host lost their sixth match of the season. Riding first on Rabada’s bowling and later on captain Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant knock, Delhi Capitals defeated RCB by 4 wickets.

Winning the toss, DC captain Shreyas Iyer asked RCB to bat first and the decision seemed to work for them as RCB opener Parthiv Patel was the first one to depart for 9 runs. He was soon followed by RCB’s main man AB de Villiers who made 17 of 16 deliveries. Later wickets kept falling but captain Virat Kohli stuck to the ground. Marcus Stonis (15), Moeen Ali (32) fel in quick succession after the two played some big hits in the middle. Shreyas brought Rabada and the South African didn’t disappoint his captain as he went on to take quick 3 wickets in one over and ended the match with figures of 4/21 of his 4 overs and restricted RCB at 149 runs in their 40 overs.

Coming down to chase 150 runs, DC opener Shikhar Dhawan’s poor form continued in today's match as well. The left-handed batsman was out for a golden duck of a Tim Southee delivery. But Dhawan’s loss didn’t affect team Delhi’s chase as they slowly and steadily were inching towards the RCB target. In the meanwhile, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (28), Colin Ingram (22) in intervals. But by then they had helped the team near the total. Captain Shreyas top-scored for the team with his 50 balls 67 runs which included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.

With this win, Delhi Capitals have moved a spot up and are currently on the fifth position with 6 points whereas RCB are on number eighth position with six losses.