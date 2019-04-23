IPL 2019 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat RR, topples CSK to reach the top

Debanu Das April 23 2019, 12.35 am April 23 2019, 12.35 am

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in an epic encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Winning the toss, Delhi’s captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first. Getting the chance to bat, Royals made full use of their 20 overs to put up an imposing 191 runs. With this victory, DC dethroned Chennai Super Kings from the top of the points table. CSK had been on top for a long time and the change will be welcomed by Shreyas Iyer and Co.

Rahane opened the innings with Sanju Samson (0). The former RR skipper seemed to be very determined from the word go and did not waste time in letting his intentions be known. Samson was dismissed in the first over to a freak run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Steven Smith replaced him and thus began a show of perfect stroke playing. Both batsmen exuberated class. While Smith departed after scoring his 50, Rahane carried on till the end with an unbeaten 105. Axar Patel removed Smith, allowing Ben Stokes (8) to come in. Chris Morris took care of the new batsman, and Ashton Turner came in, only to be removed by Ishant Sharma. This was Turner’s third consecutive golden duck.

Rishabh Pant is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings of 78* off 36 deliveries 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/rcHUPmoljo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2019

Stuart Binny (19) followed him and Rabada was ready to dismiss him, and Riyan Parag who came after him. During this whole time, it was Rahane doing the heavy lifting. With 191 runs on board for RR, it seemed like DC had a mountain to climb.

DC sent in their strike pair of Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (54) who got off to a flyer. Dhawan departed off Shreyas Gopal as Samson had him stumped. Shreyas Iyer (4) came in but failed to carry on his form from previous matches. Rishabh Pant came in at number four, providing Shaw with the much-needed support. The duo continued to pile up the misery on RR and suddenly, the daunting target of 192 runs didn’t seem like much.

Shaw departed off Gopal and Sherfane Rutherford played a cameo of 11 runs before Dhawal Kulkarni sent him back. Pant now had Colin Ingram (3*) as company and the new batsman made sure to simply rotate the strike. With 6 runs remaining in 6 balls, Ingram gave the strike to Pant who hit a six to finish the match.

After this match, DC have moved up to the top spot with 14 points in 11 matches. Chennai Super Kings moved down a spot to number two with 14 points in 10 games. DC’s better net run rate pegs them on top of CSK. RR retain their seventh spot with six points in 10 matches.