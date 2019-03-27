IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets, registering their second win in as many matches. Many looked forward this fixture to see the performances of MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant – the latter is considered to be Dhoni’s successor by his fans. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first, sending Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to bat. The hosts ended their innings with 147/6 in 20 overs. Chennai chased the target in 19.4 overs.

Opening for Delhi, Shaw looked very much in control, notching five boundaries, but perished as Deepak Chahar picked him up at 24. Imran Tahir came into action and quickly dispatched Shreyas Iyer for 18. Rishabh Pant led a cameo of 25 from 13 before Dwayne Bravo scooped him up. Colin Ingram and Keemo Paul couldn’t do much and departed very quickly. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan waged a long battle, completing his fifty and then falling prey to Bravo for 51. Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia added 20 runs between themselves in the final couple of overs.

Watto came in and whacked around the park for a quickfire innings building up to the win! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #DCvCSK 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/nIW51u0Asr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2019

In the bowling department, CSK did pretty well to restrict Delhi to 147 runs. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in four overs and 33 runs. Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar got a wicket apiece. Harbhajan Singh and Shardul Thakur failed to pick up a wicket.

Coming out to bat, Shane Watson (44) began with a blazing attack, smashing 4 fours and 3 sixes. He’d have gone on for more if Rishabh Pant hadn’t stepped in. Watson momentarily had his foot outside the crease and Pant knocked off the bails, dismissing him. Ishant Sharma removed Ambati Rayudu for 5 and then Suresh Raina (30) took charge. Along with Watson, Raina added a bit of stability to CSK’s innings. Once they departed, Kedar Jadhav (27) and MS Dhoni (32) took over. While they weren’t the fastest scorers, they did keep the scoreboard ticking and steadily moved ahead. A few big hits at the latter stage of the innings saw CSK close in to their target.

Kagiso Rabada, who had so far gone without a wicket, managed to get Jadhav out in the last over when CSK needed 2 from 6. Dwayne Bravo played two dots before smashing a boundary and sealing the match.

Ladies and gentlemen! That was our 150th outing in IPL and what a team effort to get over the line with a win! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #DCvCSK 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/IeJ1aycHkF — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2019

Amit Mishra was the most successful bowler from the Delhi camp with two wickets. However, he did leak 35 runs. Rabada and Ishant Sharma picked up one wicket each. While Delhi put up a tough fight and took the game to the last over, they never really had it under control. Chennai dominated the day and were rewarded for their performance.