IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Debanu Das April 05 2019, 12.25 am April 05 2019, 12.25 am

Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced Kings XI Punjab from the top of the Indian Premier League rankings after beating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on April 4. Kane Williamson was out of the game today due to an injury and SRH was led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Winning the toss, Kumar sent DC to bat first. Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals forcing them into scoring a paltry total of 129 runs. SRH began strong but lost track mid-way through the game. However, their batting depth allowed them to cross the target and continue their winning streak.

Delhi’s openers Prithvi Shaw (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (12) had a very poor start, losing their wickets to Bhuvi and Mohammed Nabi respectively. Captain Shreyas Iyer was the only anchor in DC’s inning, scoring a defiant 43 before Rashid Khan knocked him over. Rishabh Pant (5) simply gave away his wicket after the timeout and Rahul Tewatia (5) followed suit. Siddarth Kaul dispatched Colin Ingram and Chris Morris’ 17-run cameo was cut short by Kumar. Axar Patel played slog shots close to the end of the innings to put 23 runs to Delhi’s total. Kagiso Rabada (3) and Ishant Sharma (0*) supported Patel as he pumped in a few last-moment runs.

So wonderful to see Jonny Bairstow carrying his great run of form, Nabi , playing an important role with both bat and ball. Another very satisfying win for the #OrangeArmy. May we continue with this winning momentum. pic.twitter.com/9xDJhBa7KE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 4, 2019

SRH’s bowlers were pretty good in containing DC’s batsmen with Kumar, Nabi and Kaul picking up 2 wickets each. Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket each.

Jonny Bairstow is awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings of 48 off 28 deliveries 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/5lBiMI0lqB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019

SRH sent in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open their innings. Warner departed for 10, looking quite uncomfortable at the crease. Bairstow did the heavy lifting, notching a well-made 48 in 28 balls. Vijay Shankar (16) and Manish Pandey (10) failed to impress and became victims of Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma. Deepak Hooda (10) was removed by Sandeep Lamichhane and it was up to Yusuf Pathan (9*) and Mohammad Nabi (17*) to see the side through.

The middle-order collapse of SRH had given DC some hope of coming back into the game. However, SRH was seemed to be more disciplined of the two teams and came out on top. DC now has four points in five matches and are currently at number five on the points table. SRH move to the top, with KXIP in second and Chennai Super Kings in the third position.