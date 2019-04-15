IPL 2019 highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul help DC fend off SRH

Debanu Das April 15 2019, 12.30 am April 15 2019, 12.30 am

What seemed like a tough nut to crack for Delhi Capitals turned out to be one of their biggest victories. Winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad sent DC to bat and the visitors put up a total of 155 runs. It was by no means a big total but thanks to a tremendous performance from Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris, DC beat SRH by 39 runs. This makes it Delhi’s fourth away victory.

Opening the batting, Prithvi Shaw (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (7) failed to make a big mark and Khaleel Ahmed dispatched the two of them quickly. Colin Munro (40) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) stood out from the rest, stabilising DC and helping them move close to their final target. Abhishek Sharma removed Munro and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Shreyas. Rishabh Pant (23) played a cameo off 19 balls before losing his wicket to Ahmed. Axar Patel stayed back with an unbeaten 14 off 11 while Keemo Paul (7) was scooped up by Bhuvi. Wickets tumbled as DC tried to muscle every delivery they faced. Kagiso Rabada remained unbeaten at 2.

SRH sent in David Warner (51) and Jonny Bairstow (41) to open and that partnership was the only one that the home side had. The duo took the attack to DC, taking apart everything they threw at them. However, the combination of Keemo Paul and Kagiso Rabada was too hot to handle for SRH as the duo was everywhere on the pitch. Keemo removed Bairstow and then quickly dispatched Kane Williamson (3). Ricky Bhui (7) was again at Keemo’s crosshairs and returned to the dugout after surviving a dropped catch. Warner followed soon as Rabada struck.

SRH's 100th IPL match

Vijay Shankar (1) was expected to show promise by Rabada’s magic outdid him. Chris Morris, who had a poor run with the bat picked up Deepak Hooda (3). Rashid Khan departed for a duck in the very next ball and a couple of deliveries later. Abhishek Sharma (2) followed him. Rabada returned and took care of Bhuvi (2). Finally, it was Khaleel Ahmed (0) on strike and Rabada cleaned him up with a sharp delivery, uprooting the stumps. Sandeep Sharma (1*) survived the carnage.

SRH’s batting depends a lot on their opening pair and that proved to be their downfall as the rest of the team failed to chase what seemed like a decent score. Finally, Rabada ended with four wickets while Morris and Keemo took three each.

Kane Williamson: I thought the first half with the ball was a really good effort. We tried in the second half but never got going with partnerships. Unfortunate performance but credit to Delhi the way they played.

After today’s matches, Chennai Super Kings remain on top with 14 points in eight games. DC move up to the second spot, with 10 points in eight games, replacing Kolkata Knight Riders, who now slip to third. KKR have eight points in eight games.