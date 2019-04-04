IPL 2019 Highlights: Kedar Jadhav’s fifty goes in vain as MI beat CSK by 37 runs

Debanu Das April 04 2019, 12.57 am April 04 2019, 12.57 am

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians always make for a mouth-watering contest and with Rohit Sharma’s team settled towards the bottom of the points table, fans wondered if he could turn his fortunes. CSK has forever been the team to beat with a host of experienced players who seem to deliver at just about each and every game. Unfortunately for CSK fans, the men in yellow were routed by Mumbai and the home side won by 37 runs.

MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai sent in Quinton de Kock (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) both of who didn’t last long on the crease. Yuvraj Singh (4) followed suit after Imran Tahir scalped his wicket. Suryakumar Yadav (59) and Krunal Pandya (42) steadied the innings with a gritty fightback. The run scoring was slow and despite the collection of 13 fours and two sixes between the two, Mumbai did not have a commanding score. Hardik Pandya (25*) and Kieron Pollard (17*) were the ones still standing at the end of the innings. The duo added 42 runs in 15 balls to push MI to 170 runs.

Chennai began their innings with a shocking start. Shane Watson (5) and Ambati Rayudu (0) departed one after the other as Lasith Malinga and Jason Behrendorff struck. Suresh Raina (16) stuck around for a while, though he failed to score at a fast pace and was eventually scooped up by Behrendorff. Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni anchored the innings since. While Jadhav’s 54-ball-58 was a solid knock, Dhoni was not as effective in scoring.

Hardik Pandya is adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant innings of 25* off 8 deliveries and bowling figures of 3/20 👏👏#VIVOIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/doSW8t1l5t — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar left quickly without troubling the scorekeepers much. Shardul Thakur (12*) waged a lone war towards the end, finishing with a six and a four while Mohit Sharma remained unbeaten with no runs to his account. CSK ended with 133 runs.

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going! Back to the drawing board to get tougher! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #MIvCSK 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5lG5aBzsGi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2019

It was in short, a poor performance from CSK and they paid the price for it. After the match, Chennai slipped to the second spot at the points table, while Kings XI Punjab move up to number one, courtesy of a better net run rate. Mumbai moved up from seven to six and replaced Rajasthan Royals, who are now at number seven.