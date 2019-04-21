IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs SRH: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow shine in SRH's 9 wicket win over SRH

Abhishek Singh April 21 2019, 8.27 pm April 21 2019, 8.27 pm

The first match of the super Sunday saw Kolkata Knight Riders take on hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in their backyard. As expected, the match was supposed to be an intense encounter but hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad played a class game and won the match by 9 wickets, with 5 overs to spare. While KKR started the innings on a good note, SRH openers played a one-sided game to defeat the hosts and handed them another loss of this season.

Winning the toss, SRH decided to bowl first and KKR opened the innings with destructive duo Sunil Naraine and Chris Lynn. Living up to his reputation as a hitter on top, Naraine went after the bowlers and in no time the scoreboard was over 40 runs before third over. Khaleel Ahmed got rid of Naraine after being slammed for 14 runs in the first three balls. Shubman Gill soon followed the opener in the dugout as he got out only scoring 3 runs. Nitish Rana and captain Dinesh Karthik too had small cameos in the middle as they made 11 and 6 runs respectively. On the other hand, Lynn along with Rinku Singh tried to stabilise the innings before Rinku was out after making 30 off 25 deliveries. KKR’s main man Andre Russel came in late to bat and could only manage 15 runs off 9 balls. Russel hit two huge sixes before getting out on a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery. KKR managed to put 159 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Coming in to bat second, Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow continued their good form. The two destroyed KKR bowling line-up as they were only dealing in boundaries and sixes. While David Warner made 67 off 38 balls with the help of three boundaries and five sixes, Bairstow made 80 off 43 balls with the help of seven boundaries and four sixes.

With this win, SRH moved up in the IPL points table and are currently placed on the fourth position with 10 points.