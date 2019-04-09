IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul shines as Kings XI Punjab beat SRH by 6 wickets

Debanu Das April 09 2019, 12.48 am April 09 2019, 12.48 am

You’ve got to feel for David Warner. After scoring a defiant 70 off 62 balls and remaining unbeaten for 20 overs, you’d think his side would have the day. Yet it was Warner who fumbled in the field, as Kings XI Punjab took the final runs. Winning the toss, KXIP decided to bowl first and SRH, after a slow start, push ahead to put up 150 runs, losing four wickets in the process. KXIP chased down the target steadily, not taking too many risks and accelerated only towards the end, eventually beating KXIP by 6 wickets.

David Warner (70*) was the star of the show with his steady fifty even as SRH batsmen felt it difficult to score. Jonny Bairstow wasn’t effective today and was easily dispatched by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for one. Vijay Shankar (26) and Mohammad Nabi (12) looked solid, Ravichandran Ashwin made sure Shankar didn’t stay too long to cause trouble. Nabi became the unfortunate victim of a run out as Ashwin managed to deflect the ball to the stumps when the non-striker was inches out of the crease.

Opener @klrahul11 is adjudged the man of the match for his match winning 71* in Mohali 🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/U7G8TE2qG8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2019

Manish Pandey’s (19) support was crucial towards the end, and his departure off Shami proved to be costly. Deepak Hooda (14*) and Warner finished off the innings with the former managing a four and a six in the last over to take SRH to a competitive score of 150.

The @lionsdenkxip are elated and how. What a victory this for the home team 🙌🙌#KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/tQ6JSTxSkO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2019

Fans clamoured for a Gayle-storm when KL Rahul (71*) and Chris Gayle (16) entered the crease. While Rahul took his time to adjust, and anchor the innings, Gayle went full throttle. Unfortunately for the Universe Boss, Rashid Khan was too good for him and scalped the big man in his first delivery. Mayank Agarwal (55) entered and along with Rahul, they forged a partnership that paved the match. The duo looked rock-solid on the ground and kept the scoreboard ticking.

What a finish this by the @lionsdenkxip. @klrahul11 remains unbeaten on 71*. They win by 6 wickets.#KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/nd5u9UYiW5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2019

Sandeep Sharma eventually broke the partnership, and Agarwal gave way to David Miller (1) who was claimed by the same bowler when KXIP needed 16 from 12. Mandeep Singh (2) came and went just as quickly, with Siddarth Kaul taking his wicket. With 11 from 6 required, Kaul and Rahul were left at the crease. Kaul passed the strike to Rahul who played a drive past the bowler and found the fences. Finally, with 2 runs from 2 balls required, Rahul called for a double and that’s exactly when Warner fumbled on the field. Blame the dew all you want, but Punjab got the winning runs.

The victory takes Punjab to number three on the points table with 8 points. SRH is at number four with six points. Mumbai Indians make number six with six points in five games and are followed by Delhi Capitals with six points in six games. Rajasthan Royals are at seven with two points in five games. At the bottom of the table is Royal Challengers Bangalore with no points in six games. On the top is Kolkata Knight Riders with 8 points in five matches. Bringing up the second spot is Chennai Super Kings with 8 points in 5 matches and a game in hand with the team above.