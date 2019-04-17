IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul shines as KXIP beat RR by 12 runs

Debanu Das April 17 2019, 12.25 am April 17 2019, 12.25 am

Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs to move up on the IPL table. KXIP now have 10 points in nine games and have moved on to the fourth position. Rajasthan Royals remain in the seventh position with four points in eight games. Just like Royal Challengers Bangalore, hopes for RR to qualify got the playoff is very slim. Winning the toss, RR decided to bowl first, allowing Punjab to post 182 runs. RR eventually reached 170 runs in their allocated 20 overs.

KL Rahul (52) and Chirs Gayle (30) started a brilliant partnership. Gayle was looked very good at the crease when Jofra Archer sprung a surprise, removing the Jamaican. Mayank Agarwal (26) and Rahul carried on for quite a while before Ish Sodhi cleaned him up. David Miller (40) did a superb cameo but Punjab lost momentum when Jaydev Unadkat removed Rahul. Nicholas Pooran (5) was quickly dispatched by Archer in the 19th over. Mandeep Singh was picked up Archer for a duck and Miller followed right after that. Ravichandran Ashwin (17*) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0*) remained unbeaten. Ashwin made a couple of quickfire runs before Punjab’s innings wrapped up. With 182 runs on the board.

The @lionsdenkxip Skipper @ashwinravi99 is the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 2/24 and a quick fire 17* off 4 deliveries. pic.twitter.com/IYS3Pa3QPX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2019

Royals began their innings with Rahul Tripathi (50) and Jos Buttler (23). Arshdeep Singh got the breakthrough, removing Buttler just when things were starting to look difficult for Punjab. Tripathi and the next batsman Sanju Samson (27) looked solid for a while. Ashwin bowled Samson and then struck in the 16th over and removed Tripathi, breaking Royals’ grasp on the match. Ajinkya Rahane (26) carried with the chase, albeit slowly. Ashton Turner lost his wicket to Murugan Ashwin in the first ball. Jofra Archer (1) was picked up by Mohammad Shami. Stuart Binny (33*) led a brief charge but to no avail as he didn’t get any support. Shreyas Gopal (0) departed to Shami’s pace and Jaydev Unadkat (0*) was left stranded at the crease.