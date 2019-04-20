IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help Delhi beat Punjab by 5 wickets

Abhishek Singh April 21 2019, 12.04 am April 21 2019, 12.04 am

The second match of April 20 saw Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in the capital. Both the teams are on the same level in the IPL points table and as expected the game was well fought. While in the first innings, it was the Gayle storm which dominated, in the second innings it was Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer’s patient innings for the hosts which helped Delhi win the match. The match was dragged to the last over but DC held their nerves and won it by 5 wickets.

Coming in to bat first, Kings XI Punjab registered a good start to their innings. Both Rahul and Gayle started attacking Delhi bowlers but it was short lived. After hitting Lamichhane for a six and a boundary, Rahul was stumped by Rishabh Pant in the same over. In came Mayank Agarwal, and stay in the middle was short lived as he just made 2 runs. David Miller too came in for a short while as his innings lasted for just 5 balls and he was out for 7 runs. As wickets kept falling on the opposite end, Gayle maintained his cool and also his big hits. He reached his fifty in 25 balls. In 12th over, DC got rid of the Universe Boss as he was eyeing a big shot. Gayle made 69 off 37 balls with the help of six boundaries and 5 huge sixes. Mandeep Singh played a patient innings with Gayle as he made 30 off 27 balls. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin and Harpreet Brar added few extra runs to the total by hitting some big shots. While R Ashwin got out making 16 off 14 balls, Harpreet remained not out scoring 20 off 12 balls. KXIP made 163/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 164, Delhi Capitals had a good start to their innings before their opener Prithvi Shaw was run out brilliantly by Mandeep Singh. Post Shaw’s dismissal, Dhawan changed his gear and started attacking Punjab bowlers. Captain Shreyas Iyer who came down to bat next managed to hit 2 boundaries and looked in attacking mood. But he immediately changed his style and started dealing in singles. Shikhar went on to make his second half-century of the season, making 56 off 41 balls with the help of seven boundaries and one six. Dhawan was followed by Rishabh Pant who stayed in the middle for just seven balls as he was out after making 6 runs. Colin Ingram was the new man in the middle. Shreyas on the other end slowly and steadily marched towards his twelfth half-century of IPL. DC lost two quick wickets in the form of Colin Ingram and Axar Patel and the match proceeded towards an interesting end. Needing 6 off 6 balls, Shreyas Iyer pulled a hitting boundary and DC won the match.