IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma shines in Mumbai's 9 wicket win over Kolkata

Abhishek Singh May 05 2019, 11.23 pm May 05 2019, 11.23 pm

Sunday's second match saw Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium. It was a do-or-die match for Kolkata as a win today would take Kolkata in the playoffs but Mumbai outplayed Kolkata in every department and won the match by 9 wickets. It was a combined effort from Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the first innings. Later on, in the second innings, Rohit Sharma played captain’s knock and guided his team to victory.

Winning the toss, Rohit asked the visiting team to bat first. KKR had an explosive start to their innings with Lynn knocking Mumbai all over the ground. Kolkata lost a man in form Shubman Gill for 9 runs and was followed by Lynn himself in another over. Lynn made 41 of 29 balls with the help of two boundaries and four sixes. Captain Dinesh Karthik promoted himself up the order but looks like the move didn’t work for him and was out after making 3 runs. Andre Russell, too, flopped as he got out on a golden duck off Malinga's delivery. Robin Uthappa stuck his ground and dealt in singles whereas Nitish Rana shifted gears and quickly scored 26 off 13 balls. Mumbai bowlers Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya restricted Kolkata to 133 runs in their 20 overs.

Mumbai’s chase began on a good note with both openers, Rohit and de Kock, hammering Kolkata bowlers for boundaries and sixes. In fact in an Andre Russell over, the left-handed South African batsman smashed two boundaries and two massive sixes. Quinton got out making 30 runs after Karthik pulled a stunning catch running backwards. Rohit (55 runs) and Suryakumar (46 runs) held their nerves and guided the Kolkata towards victory.

With this win, Mumbai top the IPL points table and Hyderabad make it to the top four.