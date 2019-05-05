  3. Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019, Anmolpreet Singh, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Siddhesh Lad, Suryakumar Yadav, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Pankaj Jaswal, Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Barinder Sran, Beuran Hendricks, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Salam, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Kelly, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Sunil Narine

Cricket

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma shines in Mumbai's 9 wicket win over Kolkata

back
Aditya TareAndre RussellAnmolpreet SinghAnukul RoyBarinder SranBen CuttingBeuran HendricksCarlos BrathwaiteChris LynnDinesh KarthikEvin LewisHardik PandyaHarry GurneyIPL 2019Ishan KishanJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahJayant YadavJoe DenlyKC CariappaKieron PollardKolkata Knight RidersKrunal PandyaKuldeep YadavLasith MalingaLockie FergusonMatthew KellyMayank MarkandeMitchell McClenaghanMumbai IndiansNikhil NaikNitish RanaPankaj JaswalPiyush ChawlaPrasidh KrishnaPrithvi RajQuinton de KockRahul ChaharRasikh SalamRinku SinghRobin UthappaRohit SharmaSandeep WarrierShrikant MundheShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarineSuryakumar YadavYuvraj Singh
nextIPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs KXIP: KL Rahul shines in Punjab's 6 wicket win over Chennai

within