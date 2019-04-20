IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajasthan's 5 wicket win over Mumbai in Jaipur

Abhishek Singh April 20 2019, 8.47 pm April 20 2019, 8.47 pm

The war between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals was the first match of the super Saturday clash. With Mumbai winning five out of their six previous encounters, everyone expected the visitors to win the match. But hosts Rajasthan Royals surprised everyone by winning the match by five wickets. Rajasthan Royals' captain Steven Smith played a hero’s innings to guide his team to victory as wickets kept falling on the other end. In the end, RR managed to overtake MI’s score with five balls to spare.

Coming in to bat first, Mumbai Indians had a bad start to their innings as captain Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall. Rohit made 5 off 7 deliveries.In came Suryakumar Yadav at number three who along with opener Quinton de Kock played a patient innings to steady the innings. In the 13th over, Suryakumar Yadav was out on a Stuart Binny delivery. Yadav was soon followed by de Kock who made 65 off 47 deliveries. Kieron Pollard had a cameo appearance in the middle as he was clean bowled on a Jaydev Unadkat delivery for 10 runs. Hardik Pandya added some quick runs in the death overs as he was out leg before wicket on a Jofra Archer delivery. Hardik made 23 off 15 balls with the help of two sixes and one boundary. Ben Cuttings who came in very late in the MI innings added 13 runs to the total with the help of a six and a boundary. MI made 161 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals began their chase with big hits. We saw a different opening pair once again as Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson opened the innings for the hosts. While Ajinkya dealt in singles, Sanju decided to take on Mumbai bowlers and in no time the team made quick 40 in 4 overs. Rahane’s poor form continued and he was out after merely making 12 off 12 balls. In came newly appointed RR captain Steven Smith after Rahane’s dismissal. On the other end, Ben Stokes was clean bowled on the second delivery he faced. Youngster Riyan Parag came to the pitch and anchored the innings. Both Smith and Parag steadied the RR innings and guided Rajasthan towards victory. While Steven made 59 runs off 48 balls, Parag made 43 off 29 balls.