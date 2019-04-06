IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs SRH: Alzarri Joseph and Keiron Pollard shine as Mumbai wins over Hyderabad by 40 runs

Abhishek Singh April 06 2019, 11.52 pm April 06 2019, 11.52 pm

The nineteenth battle of the IPL 2019 saw three times champions Mumbai Indians take on hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the day. The match turned out to be an interesting one as expected but visitors Mumbai Indians had an upper hand in the game. Winning the toss, SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar asked Rohit Sharma and boys to bat first. The decision seemed to be going good for the hosts in the first inning but MI’s debutant Alzarri Joseph turned the table as he went on to pick 6 wickets in his debut match and Mumbai Indians eventually won the match by 40 runs in the end.

Mumbai Indians started the match on the wrong foot as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. MI captain Rohit Sharma, who has not been putting up a great show in IPL 2019 was the first wicket to fall as he made 11 off 14 balls. Soon in-form Suryakumar Yadav too followed his captain to the dressing room as he gave away the wicket in the 5th over. While wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock hit some big hits, he too was out for 19 runs followed by Ishan Kishan as he made 17 off 21 balls. The Pandya brothers too didn’t have a field day as Krunal made 6 runs whereas Hardik made 14 off 14 balls. While wickets kept falling, on the other end, Pollard kept his nerves. The Caribbean player then went all guns in the last two overs as Mumbai finished their innings on 136 runs. Pollard made 46 off 26 deliveries with the help of 2 boundaries and 4 huge sixes.

The Sunrises Hyderabad’s chase began on a positive note as both the openers played their natural game until the third over. Both the openers departed in quick interval as Jonny Bairstow was caught off a Rahul Chahar delivery followed by David Warner whose stumps were rattled by debutant Alzarri Joseph. Hyderabad’s middle-order had not been tested yet, thanks to the brilliance of Warner-Bairstow good run but today they failed. The fall of wickets didn’t stop here as MI bowlers kept striking on regular intervals and in no time the scoreboard read 62/5. Vijay Shankar 5, Manish Pandey 16, Yusuf Pathan 0 fell in quick intervals. Deepak Hooda fought the lone battle but was out for 20 runs. Alzarri Joseph playing his debut match went on to take a hattrick and helped Mumbai defend their title.

With this win, Mumbai Indians has moved up in the points table and is currently placed fourth whereas SRH despite the loss is on the second position.