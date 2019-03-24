IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore

The much-awaited clash between the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a low scoring wicket fest. Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, the wily MS Dhoni conceded that the pitch was a turner, but he wasn’t sure about what would be a good total on this track. It was predicted that a 200+ score is unlikely on this track. Kohli and his team set out to bat with that in mind but they never looked comfortable at the crease at all. In the end, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets.

The highlight of RCB’s innings were three boundaries and a single six. The rest of their innings felt like a contest between men and boys. Harbhajan Singh provided the first breakthrough, removing Virat Kohli before he could do any damage. Moeen Ali followed soon, as did AB de Villiers. Bhajji was miserly with his bowling, giving away 20 in four overs and taking 3 wickets. Imran Tahir also impressed, perhaps even more than Harbhajan, giving away only 9 runs and picking 3 wickets and a bowling a maiden.

Debutants Shivam Dube and Shimron Hetmyer departed without troubling the scorers much, as did Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav. In short, it was a complete failure of the batting order as CSK’s bowlers ripped through RCB. Dhoni’s shrewdness was also on display, bringing in Harbhajan to complete his spell before the completion of 10 overs. It paid off as Bhajji delivered. Parthiv Patel was the only RCB batsman who reached double digits. RCB was all-out for just 70 runs.

Blessed & proud to cross #5000runs. Here's to many more victories with the team. Well done guys! @ChennaiIPL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 23, 2019

Chasing 71, CSK lost three wickets. Shane Watson lasted ten balls but couldn’t score. Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of him easily enough. Ambati Rayudu top scored with 28 runs before Mohammed Siraj cleaned him off. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina looked in good touch, and after his dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav saw the team through without any issues. FYI, Raina beat Kohli to become the first IPl player to score 5000 runs in the tournament.

Teased as ‘Dad’s Army’ last year, CSK had 9 players aged over 30 on their side. Yet, age didn’t help RCB as experience got the better of them.