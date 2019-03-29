IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs despite de Villiers’ fightback

Debanu Das March 29 2019, 12.36 am March 29 2019, 12.36 am

It was the clash of two superstar teams who have not won any of their matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore had a poor start to their Indian Premier League campaign, losing to Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians, too, had a bad start and were beaten by Delhi Capitals. Winning the toss, Virat Kohli elected to bowl first. Mumbai Indians made use of their batting prowess and cruised to 187/8 in 20 overs. RCB put up a valiant fight thanks to Kohli and AB de Villiers but fell short of the target by 6 runs.

The opening pair of Quinton de Kock (23) and Rohit Sharma (48) gave MI a solid start, though de Kock went out early as Yuzvendra Chahal struck. Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (38) began attacking RCB bowlers at will. Rohit failed to complete his fifty as Umesh Yadav picked him up on 48. Yuvraj Singh arrived and began a cameo of 23 off 12 balls. Before departing off Chahal, Yuvi had already slammed three back to back sixes in his over. Chahal struck again and removed Yadav and Kieron Pollard (5). At this stage, MI looked like they’d crumbled very quickly.

Krunal Pandya (1) fell to Umesh and it was up to Hardik (32*) to pile up the runs. Towards the later stages of the game, Hardik slammed three huge sixes and even sent one out of the stadium, bring MI’s total close to 180. Mitchell McClenaghan (1) and Mayank Markande (6) went home quickly and Jasprit Bumrah (0*) kept Hardik company while he did the heavy lifting.

RCB began their innings with Parthiv Patel (31) and Moeen Ali (13). A scintillating run out by Rohit had Ali removed just when he was starting to look dangerous. Patel and Virat Kohli (46) added on to the total till Markande bowled the former. The next batsman was the prolific AB de Villiers (70*). ABD made a meal out of the MI bowlers with a flurry of 6 sixes and 4 fours – showing exactly why he shouldn’t have retired from international cricket. Along with Kohli, the pair looked unstoppable. Next up, it was a contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Kohli, in which the former came out on top. Shimron Hetmyer (5) and Colin de Grandhomme (2) played their part, briefly.

.@ABdeVilliers17 smashed his 29th #VIVOIPL fifty and can be incredibly proud of his 70*, despite finishing on the losing side. #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/Gh85pbdk5G — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019

Shivam Dube supported ABD in the last couple of overs. While he managed to slam a six and rotate the strike to ABD, an extraordinary bowling performance from Bumrah restricted the batsmen in the 19th over. The final over was from Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan managed to hold off the ABD threat, but he bowled a no-ball in the last delivery which was controversially overlooked by the umpires. TV replays showed that Malinga had stepped over the line but by then, Mumbai was already celebrating and the batsmen had left the field.

Rohit: I got to know about the no-ball as we crossed the rope. Such mistakes are not good for the game.#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2019

.@ImRo45: The ball which Bumrah bowled in the penultimate over wasn't a wide-ball as well. I hope they (umpires) rectify their mistakes as we do.#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #RCBvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2019

The no-ball will remain a controversy no doubt, and the debate over whether the result could’ve been different will go on, but history cannot be changed. With this win, MI move to number five in the points table and RCB slip to number seven. Kolkata Knight Riders remain on top, followed by defending champions Chennai Super Kings.