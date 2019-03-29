image
Friday, March 29th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs despite de Villiers’ fightback

Cricket

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs despite de Villiers’ fightback

Mumbai Indians beat royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs.

back
AB de VillierscricketIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019Lasith MalingaMumbai IndiansRohit SharmaRoyal Challengers BangaloresportsVirat Kohli
nextIPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan is an inspiration to Lockie Ferguson, means the twirl to him

within