IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians become third team to qualify for the playoffs

Debanu Das May 03 2019, 12.29 am May 03 2019, 12.29 am

It was one of those few matches that went to the Super Over. Eventually, MI came out on top and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets in the Super Over. Winning the toss, MI decided to bat first and despite a strong start, managed only to put 162 runs on the board. SRH levelled the scores and the game had to be taken to the super over. The win makes MI become the third team to qualify for playoffs.

Rohit Sharma (24) and Quinton de Kock (69*) opened for Mumbai. The duo started off strong but MI lost Rohit too early in the innings to Khaleel Ahmed. QDK stuck to the crease till the end and made sure MI piled up the runs despite losing wickets regularly. Suryakumar Yadav followed with a cameo of 23 runs before Ahmed removed him. Mohammad Nabi made sure Evin Lewis (1) didn’t stay long on the crease and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took Hardik Pandya (10) off the action before he could cause too much damage. Kieron Pollard (10) tried to accelerate the innings bit was thwarted by Ahmed again. Krunal Pandya added support while QDK continued his attack.

SRH included Wriddhiman Saha as their keeper and sent him up the order to open. Saha scored a deft 25 runs and was backed by Martin Guptill (15). Unfortunately, Saha departed early with Jasprit Bumrah claiming his wicket. Guptill followed as Bumrah picked him up as well. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson were the next batsmen. Krunal Pandya dispatched Williamson for three runs, but Pandey stuck to his crease, carrying on to the super over with a splendid 71. Vijay Shankar (12) and Abhishek Sharma (2) failed to support Pandey enough, losing their wickets to Krunal and Hardik Pandya respectively.

Mohammad Nabi supported Pandya with a lovely 31. The duo trundled close to the end of the innings but Hardik managed to remove Nabi. Rashid Khan was the new batsman, but with Pandey on strike, and six off the last ball, SRH levelled the score and moved to a Super Over.

For the super over, SRH lost Manish early, and it was up to Guptill and Nabi to push on. Nabi found a six and the duo added a couple to post eight runs. Hardik and Pollard started off for Mumbai. A six from Pandya followed by a couple ensure MI win the match.

With this win, MI have qualified for the playoffs. SRH is still alive in the game though, at the fourth spot. Mumbai Indians are currently placed second after Chennai Super Kings with 16 points. Delhi Capitals slip to the third spot with 16 points and a lower net run rate.