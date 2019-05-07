IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians make it to the finals, CSK to get another chance

Debanu Das May 07 2019, 11.55 pm May 07 2019, 11.55 pm

We have a finalist! Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to reserve a spot in the finals. It was a home match for CSK and after winning the toss, MS Dhoni elected to bat first. Mumbai Indians managed to restrict the home side to a meagre 131 runs in 20 overs. The score could’ve been a lot worst if Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni hadn’t anchored the innings.

Faf du Plessis (6) and Shane Watson (10) opened the innings. The usually dependable duo failed to get going and de Plessis was dismissed early in the second over by Rahul Chahar. The next batsman, Suresh Raina (5) lasted very briefly as Jayant Yadav dismissed him in the third over. Watson fell victim to Krunal Pandya in the sixth over. Murali Vijay (26) and Ambati Rayudu (42*) were going good for a while. However, Chahar struck and sent Vijay back to the dugout.

Raise a glass for Suryakumar Yadav!

Measured. Well paced. Effective@surya_14kumar played low-risk cricket in a match-winning 71* (54) to send his team to the final and bag the MoM award 🙌#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/ty380fDS2h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019

MS Dhoni was the next batsman. Along with Rayudu, the skipper put up a bit partnership help CSK reach 131 runs in 20 overs. This was a much-required partnership since CSK were struggling quite a bit.

Starting the chase, Rohit Sharma (4) and Quinton de Kock (8) were sent back within three overs by Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh. Suryakumar Yadav (71*) was the next batsman and was up to the challenge of taking CSK home. Ishank Kishan (28) put up a good resistance, allowing Yadav to score freely. Imran Tahir removed Kishan and he was followed by Krunal Pandya. Tahir removed Krunal for a golden duck and Hardik Pandya was the next batsman. Hardik and Yadav stuck around till the end and saw MI through.

With this defeat, CSK now has to face the winner of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC and SRH will be facing off on May 7.