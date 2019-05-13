IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians too hot for CSK to handle, crowned champions of 2019

Debanu Das May 13 2019, 12.14 am May 13 2019, 12.14 am

Winner winner CSK for dinner! That what all of Mumbai will be chanting tonight as their side beat Chennai Super Kings by one run and are crowned as the champions of IPL 2019. Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. With a slow run rate and steady fall of wickets, they put up a score of 149 runs. Chasing down the target, CSK put up a valiant show courtesy of one man: Shane Watson. In the end, Watto’s heroics couldn’t help CSK as they fell short of the target.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for MI. Let’s just say that MI’s openers and some of their following batsmen had serious issues in holding the fort. Chennai was very restrictive and managed to slow the run flow to a trickle, picking up wickets regularly. QDK departed in the fifth over to Shardul Thakur for 29 runs. Rohit (15) followed soon after as Deepak Chahar struck. Suryakumar Yadav (15) departed at the twelfth over. Ishan Kishan (23) and Yadav had played a laboured, brief inning. Both batsmen were dispatched by Imran Tahir. Meanwhile, Thakur struck again and removed Krunal Pandya in the 13th over.

MI win the IPL for the fourth time

Kieron Pollard (41*) and Hardik Pandya (16) showed signs of forming a partnership, but CSK managed to keep the latter quite for the most part. Chahar had Hardik LBW at the 19th over. Rahul Chaha and Mitchel McClenaghan departed without scoring. Pollard was the one doing the heavy lifting while Jasprit Bumrah remained at the other end of the pitch, without facing a ball. The final run tally was 149.

Faf du Plessis (26) and Shane Watson (80) started off for CSK. The duo had a modest start but MI drew blood as Krunal had du Plessis stumped. CSK’s trusty warhorse Suresh Raina had a tough time as Rahul Chahar got him out at 8. Ambati Rayudu fell victim to Bumrah for 1 run. MSD failed as well as Kishan had him run out for 2.

Make some noise for the new champions!

Dwayne Bravo (15) played a run-a-ball inning. Most of the run scoring was down to Watson who looked absolutely unstoppable. Ravindra Jadeja (5*) and Shardul Thakur (2) were at the crease once Watto was dismissed via a run out by Krunal. With two runs left with one ball in hand, Malinga caught Thakur’s leg before the wicket and that was it for CSK.

Big shoutout to Lasith Malinga for that last over!

MI won three IPL matches with a margin of one run and it turns out that two of them were finals. So there you have it, folks, Mumbai Indians are the new IPL champions!