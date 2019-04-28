IPL 2019 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals spring surprise, move up the points table

Debanu Das April 28 2019, 12.01 am April 28 2019, 12.01 am

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets and five balls to spare. Winning the toss, RR skipper Steve Smith elected to bowl first. SRH failed to put a big enough target, managing only 160 runs in their allotted 20 overs. SRH lost their wickets quickly and failed to keep the scorekeepers busy. RR played without the services of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer but looked pretty good even without them.

David Warner (37) and Kane Williamson (13) started off for SRH. The pair failed to make a big impact with Williamson being the first to depart off Shreyas Gopal in the fourth over. Manish Pandey (61) continued his sublime form, scoring nine fours. Warner departed in the twelveth over to Oshane Thomas. Vijay Shankar (8) could not stick around as much as he would have wanted to and Varon Arron claimed his wicket. Shakib Al Hasan (9) stood by as the likes of Deepak Hooda (0) and Wriddhiman Saha (5) departed in quick succession. Hasan lost his wicket to Unadkat, soon after Rashid Khan (17*) entered.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1) fell victim to Aaron and introduced Siddarth Kaul (0*). A cameo from Rashid gave SRH the last minute dash that allowed them to post 160 runs in 20 overs.

RR started their day with Ajinkya Rahane (39) and Liam Livingstone (44). The duo gave Royals the opening partnership that they were looking for. The strong start was followed up by better recoveries. Livingstone departed at the tenth over to Shakib Al Hasan. Rahane followed him soon after. Sanju Samson (48*) held his own along with Steve Smith (22). The skipper played a cameo and then gave away his wicket to Khaleel Ahmed. Ashton Turner (3*) remained unbeaten along with Samson as SRH beat RR by 7 wickets and five balls to spare.

As of now, RR have moved up to number six on the points table with 10 points in 12 games. They’ve replaced Kolkata Knight Riders, who have slipped to number seven with 8 points in 11 matches. SRH remain in their fourth spot with 10 points in 11 games.