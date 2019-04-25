IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom spot

Debanu Das April 25 2019, 12.48 am April 25 2019, 12.48 am

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs to win their fourth match of the tournament. Winning the toss, Ravichandran Ashwin elected to bowl and RCB posted a big total of 202 runs with standout performances from AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis and Parthiv Patel. RCB now challenges Kolkata Knight Riders of their sixth spot by climbing on to number seven. ABD was declared the man of the match.

Parthiv Patel (43) and Virat Kohli went off to a cracker of a start for RCB. Kohli survived a catch off Mohammad Shami in the early overs as Hardus Viljoen dropped it. Kohli stuck around for a couple of more deliveries but was eventually picked up Shami for 13 runs. AB de Villiers was the next batsman. Parthiv and de Villiers charged on for a bit before Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the former. Moeen Ali (4) failed to carry on for too long and was removed by Ashwin. Akshdeep Nath too failed to impress and Hardus took care of for four runs.

.@ABdeVilliers17 treated us to his range of 360 degree shots in a knock of 82* (44) to walk away with the Man of the Match award👏#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/zwarv8RsHu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2019

Finally, Marcus Stoinis came in, stabilising the innings and also adding a quickfire 46 runs off 36 balls. ABD was on song throughout, scoring an unbeaten 82 runs in 44 balls with a beefy strike rate of 186.36. The dual-threat from these batsmen allowed RCB to post 202 runs on the board.

Beginning the chase, KXIP sent in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle (23). The WIndies batsman was looking good but Umesh Yadav had plans for him, taking his wicket. Mayank Agarwal and Rahul formed a good partnership. Agarwal (35) however, couldn’t survive as Marcus Stoinis removed him at the start of the 10th over. Rahul followed soon, after scoring a brilliant 42. David Miller (24) stayed along for a while but he couldn’t accelerate the innings, eventually being dismissed by Navdeep Saini. Ravi Ashwin (6) and Viljoen (0) followed quickly, offering little to no resistance. At this stage, the match began to slip away from KXIP and with pressure creeping in, batsmen charged mindlessly.

That reaction! Priceless!

When victory was in sight and the wickets were tumbling, you get these reactions from the @RCBTweets skipper 🔥#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/WMaEOT523y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2019

Mandeep Singh and Murugan Ashwin remained unbeaten. KXIP finished their innings at 185 runs and were short of the target by a good 17 runs. The sudden crumple at the lower ordered ruined KXIP’s chances.

RCB win by 17 runs, move up the points table

.@RCBTweets hold their nerve in the death overs to defeat KXIP by 17 runs here in Bengaluru 🙌#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/X1FkbMCJbJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2019

With this win, RCB have finally moved up from the eighth spot, replacing Rajasthan Royals at seven. RR slip to the bottom. Kolkata Knight Riders need to win their next match or they might risk slipping to RCB’s position and giving the latter a lead.