IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB suffer seventh defeat as MI win by 5 wickets

Debanu Das April 16 2019, 12.37 am April 16 2019, 12.37 am

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and an over to spare. RCB returned to their losing streak and have nearly lost all their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians won the toss and sent Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat. RCB did put up a good total of 171 runs but MI were too good for it. Besides AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali, no one stood out from RCB’s batting. MI’s Lasith Malinga proved to be a tough cookie to handle as he picked up four wickets.

Virat Kohli (8) had a bad day and failed to make a big impression. Parthiv Patel (28) was looking pretty good until Hardik Pandya removed him. RCB’s fortunes were lifted as AB de Villiers (75) and Moeen Ali (50) put up a big partnership. Lasith Malinga removed Ali just after he completed his fifty. ABD got involved in a run out from Kieron Pollard. Since then, RCB showed no resistance at all. Marcus Stoinis departed for a duck as Malinga claimed his wicket. The likes of Akshdeep Nath (2), Pawan Negi (0) failed to perform as Malinga cleaned them up. Umesh Yadav (0*) and Mohammed Siraj (0*) remained unbeaten.

Lasith Malinga receives the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/31.#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/iKVWWgrYnW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2019

In short, RCB depended too much on a few players to score most of their runs. The middle order failed to perform and crumbled under pressure. Malinga picked up four wickets. RCB’s total of 172 runs seemed pretty big but a better performing MI side saw the game through.

Quinton de Kock (40) and Rohit Sharma (28) looked solid as MI started their chase. Moeen Ali removed both openers before Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Ishan Kishan (21) forged a small partnership – something that was lacking in the RCB innings. Yuzvendra Chahal sent both batsmen back to the hut. Krunal Pandya (11) and Hardik Pandya (37*) trudged along for some time. While Hardik took the big hits, Krunal was happy to rotate the strike. However, Krunal was scooped up by Mohammed Siraj and Kieron Pollard (0*) entered. Pollard didn’t face any delivery as Pandya made sure he took the ship back home.

This marked RCB’s seventh defeat this season. They’re at the bottom of the table with two points while MI move up to the third position with 10 points in eight games.