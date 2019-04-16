image
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Highlights RCB suffer seventh defeat as MI win by 5 wickets

Cricket

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB suffer seventh defeat as MI win by 5 wickets

AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali's efforts go in vain as RCB lose to MI by 5 wickets.

back
AB de VillierscricketIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019Moeen AliMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangaloresports
nextRahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

within