IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw star in DC’s 2 wicket win

Debanu Das May 09 2019, 12.08 am May 09 2019, 12.08 am

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets and earned a spot in the second qualifier. It is the end of the road for SRH this year. DC won the toss and skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first. Led by Kane Williamson, SRH managed to put up 162 runs on the board. DC chased it down with two wickets remaining and a ball to spare. Rishabh Pant was awarded the Man of the Match.

SRH opened the innings with Wriddhiman Saha (8) and Martin Guptill (36). Ishant Sharma quickly got rid of Saha in the third over. Manish Pandey (30) and Guptill forged a brief, but good partnership before Amit Mishra removed the latter. Kane Williamson was the next batsman. Pandey and Williamson (28) kept things steady, but couldn’t really accelerate as much as they would’ve liked to. Keemo Paul removed Pandey in the 13th over and Williamson followed shortly after that.

Pant is the hero of the day!

Brisk, clean hitting in a knock of 49 (21) to bring @DelhiCapitals within touching distance of the chase - @RishabPant777 is the Man of the Match in the playoff eliminator.#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/KhRX5XqOhw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2019

Mohammad Nabi (20) and Vijay Shankar (25) put up a brief counterattack before Paul and Boult took both of them out. Deepak Hooda (4), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and basil Thampi failed to add much runs and SRH finally ended the day with 162 runs on the board.

Prithvi Shaw (56) and Shikhar Dhawan (17) opened the innings with a strong statement. However, Dhawan got stumped by Saha off Deepak Hooda in the eighth over. Shreyas Iyer (8) couldn’t get going and Khaleel Ahmed got rid of him. Rishabh Pant was the next batsman. Shaw had scored his fifty by then, but couldn’t carry on with Pant as Khaleel removed him. Pant went into the attack like he usually does while Colin Munro (14) played a cameo. Rashid Khan caused quite a bit of trouble when he removed Munro and Axar Patel in the same over.

Coming up next...

A place in the #VIVOIPL final beckons these two sides on Friday 🔥#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/jWhh7aLV2Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2019

In the 19th over, Sherfane Rutherford lost his wicket to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Pant followed shortly after that, scoring 49 runs. It was irresponsible of him to play that shot off Bhuvi, since the team was almost home and he could’ve easily seen things through if he kept his calm. Keemo Paul (5*) was the next man in, along with Amit Mishra. With two required off a few, Mishra attempted a single but ended up blocking the line of the ball. After a bit of commotion, the umpires judged him out for obstructing the field. Trent Boult was the next batsman. Khaleel’s penultimate delivery was a short one and Keemo slapped it away for a boundary, taking DC to a victory.

DC will now face-off against Chennai Super Kings on May 10 in the second qualifier. The winner of that match will take on Mumbai Indians on May 12 to fight for the title.