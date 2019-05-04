IPL 2019 Highlights, DC vs RR: Rishabh Pant stars as DC beat RR by 5 wickets

Abhishek Singh May 04 2019, 9.52 pm May 04 2019, 9.52 pm

The first match of Saturday between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was a do-or-die task. Delhi had qualified for the playoffs and were playing for the top spot but Rajasthan wanted to win this encounter and remain in the tournament. In the end, Delhi defeated Rajasthan by 5 wickets and advanced in the league whereas Rajasthan ended theirs on a losing note. Delhi’s star player Rishab Pant played an important knock to help his team win the match.

Winning the toss, Rajasthan chose to bat first. But looks like Rahane’s poor form as a batsman continued as he donned the captain’s hat in today’s match. Rajasthan lost their captain the second over itself as the right-handed batsman was out after making just 2 runs. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Liam Livingstone departed after making 14 runs. Sanju Samson and Mahipal Lomror had small cameos in the middle as they got out after making 5 and 8 runs respectively. Shreyas Gopal contributed with the batch in previous matches but got out after playing a silly shot. Riyan Parag held his nerves and played a patient innings and went on to score his maiden half-century of IPL. His innings helped Rajasthan Royals post 115 on board.

Coming in to bat first, Delhi had a decent start to their innings as the openers went after the bowlers before Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw was out on successive deliveries. Captain Shreyas Iyer didn’t play long innings and was out for 15 runs. Rishab Pant played a patient inning of 53 runs to see his team through. Pant hit the winning six of the match and ensured Delhi advanced ahead in the league on a winning note.