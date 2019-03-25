IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai Indians as Delhi Capitals win by 37 runs

When Mumbai Indians were supposed to host Delhi Capitals, everyone knew it would be a big encounter. But perhaps no one thought it would result in such a high scoring battle. After a good contest, Delhi Capitals comprehensively beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs. Sent to bat, Delhi Capitals posted 213 runs. That’s the type of score that can win you matches. They lost Prithvi Shaw early but Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram made sure they propelled the team ahead. While Dhawan managed to score 43, Ingram departed after a well-earned 47.

However, it was Rishabh Pant who stood out of the pack with 78 runs in 27 balls. Pant’s innings consisted of 7 fours and 7 sixes and he finished with a strike rate of 288.88. Despite the slow start, DC picked up their pace in the later stages and managed to reach a mammoth 213 runs. For Mumbai, Mitchell McClenaghan was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 3 wickets. All the main bowlers gave away over 40 runs each. Krunal Pandya and Ben Cutting were punished and coughed up over 20 in two overs. Jasprit Bumrah suffered a slight injury towards the end of DC’s innings.

Spared of their bowling misery after 20 overs, MI came to bat with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Neither batsmen lasted long. Resistance came in the form of Yuvraj Singh, who scored a defiant fifty from 35 balls. Kieron Pollard looked dangerous but didn’t stay on the crease long enough. Krunal Pandya provided a bit of support before perishing for 32. The like of Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan and Ben Cutting failed to make a mark. After the loss of nine wickets, it was declared that Bumrah will not be batting (on account of his injury), forcing the match to end early.

Thus Delhi Capitals managed to get the better of their hosts by a convincing margin. The points table has DC on top, followed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. DC leads the pack due to a better net run rate.