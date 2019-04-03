IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat as Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets

Debanu Das April 03 2019, 12.29 am April 03 2019, 12.29 am

The clash of the backbenchers was one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Indian Premier League. Despite looking much in the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not make full use of their firepower to overcome Rajasthan Royals who beat them by 7 wickets. Rajasthan’s Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bowl first. RCB painstakingly put up a total of 158/4 in 20 overs. It wasn’t a big score, but quite defendable for a team like RCB.

Virat Kohli (23) and Parthiv Patel (67) opened the batting. Kohli was in his element, finding the gaps from the first over itself. It seemed like RCB was steeled up and ready to win when out of nowhere, Shreyas Gopal bowled a googly and the ball went past Kohli’s gates, knocking over the stumps. South African batsman AB de Villiers (13) couldn't convert his form to a big score today as Gopal picked him up as well. Shimron Hetmyer (1) was again, another one of Gopal’s victims. Meanwhile, Patel played a very good inning, notching his half-century at a time when all his partners went down like ninepins. He was eventually scooped up by Jofra Archer on 67. Marcus Stoinis (31*) and Moeen Ali (18*) were explosive towards the end, leading RCB to 158.

Shreyas Gopal bags the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling figures of 3/12 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/p05TW0kBtZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2019

With 159 runs to chase, Ajinkya Rahane (22) and Jos Buttler started with a bang. Rahane was quicker to score, but he was also the first guy to be dismissed. Buttler solidified the innings with his stroke-filled 59 off 43 balls. Steven Smith was the next batsman. Smith had some initial hiccups with Yuzvendra Chahal, but managed to stick around till he reached 38. Over the course of his inning, he was dropped thrice before Umesh Yadav finally took the catch to put an end to him.

Rahul Tripathi (34*) and Ben Stokes (1*) saw the team through. Tripathi, who is in a good form, made it look easy with a couple of boundaries and a six, which sealed the game for the Royals. With this win, RR get their first points in the 2019 IPL and moved from the seventh spot to the sixth, courtesy of a slightly better net run rate. RCB retain their bottom position after suffering their fourth successive defeat and not earning any points. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings remain at the top with six points from three games.