IPL 2019 Highlights: Shane Watson stars in CSK’s 6 wicket win over SRH

Chennai Super Kings is back to their winning ways! The MS Dhoni-led side executed yet another victory, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to reclaim their position on the top of the points table. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. SRH set up a big total of 175 runs thanks to David Warner and Manish Pandey. Despite the large total, SRH failed to defend it as Shane Watson’s blitzkrieg mauled the visitors.

David Warner (57) and Jonny Bairstow (0) started the day for SRH. Bairstow failed to carry on his form today and was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh in the second over. Manish Pandey was the next batsman. Along with Warner, Manish scripted a superb partnership to propel SRH to 120 in the 14th over. Warner departed as Bhajji had him stumped by MSD. Vijay Shankar followed, performed a cameo of 26 runs before Deepak Chahar got his number. SRH didn’t lose momentum despite losing Shankar towards the end of their innings. Yusuf Pathan (5*) was the next batsman and he made sure to provide Manish with the lion’s share of the strike. Pandey ended the day unbeaten, with 83 runs to his credit.

For CSK, Shane Watson was the star of the show with 96 runs to his credit. It was a shame that he failed to score a century on a day when he looked like he could do nothing wrong. With nine fours and six sixes, Watto made sure CSK was close to home.

Faf du Plessis (1) was unfortunately run out early in the innings by Deepak Hooda, causing a slight dent on CSK’s batting. Suresh Raina played a good, steady knock, scoring 38 runs. Watson did the hard work while Raina provided him with constant support, taking the pressure of the Aussie. Raina departed to a stumping off Rashid Khan and was replaced by Ambati Rayudu. Watson departed at the 18th over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bringing Kedar Jadhav (11*) to the crease. Rayudu departed for 21 at the 19.4 over, but by then, CSK was almost there. Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo saw the team over.

After this victory, CSK is back on the top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches, replacing Delhi Capitals. SRH are now at the fourth spot with 10 points in 10 games.