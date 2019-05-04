IPL 2019 Highlights: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Debanu Das May 04 2019, 12.16 am May 04 2019, 12.16 am

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets and two overs to spare. KKR remain alive in their hunt for a spot in the qualifiers but KXIP’s hopes are quite diminished after this loss. Winning the toss, KKR decided to bowl first. KXIP dashed to a big score of 183 runs. KKR’s batsmen came up with a better reply and managed to settle the score with two overs to spare.

Chris Gayle (14) and KL Rahul (2) started off but the duo could not hold their own. Sandeep Warrier dispatched the two of them by the fifth over and introduced Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran. The two middle-order batsmen anchored KXIP and pushed them forward. Pooran was the more aggressive one of them scoring 48 off 27 before Nitish Rana removed him. Mandeep Singh (25) was the next man. Agarwal (36) departed soon after Pooran to a runout but Rinku Singh. Mandeep (25) and the next batsman Sam Curran (55) added quite a bit of runs together, though the latter did most of the work.

SRK khush hua

Well done @KKRiders & @DineshKarthik . All played like u should…by backing urselves. @lynny50 #SWarrier @RealShubmanGill good job. But tonite belongs to Papa! 3 cheers for proud papa & family. pic.twitter.com/KDlvVWmnYT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2019

Mandeep was removed by Harry Gurney and Ravi Ashwin followed him soon as Russell bowled him. Curran and Andrew Tye remained not out. The total came down to 183 runs.

Chasing 183, KKR had Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn opening the innings. The openers put up a hefty partnership and Gill remained unbeaten through the innings with 65 runs to his credit. Lynn departed after a quickfire 45 off 22 balls. Robin Uthappa (22) provided a bit of support to Gill before being picked up by Ashwin. Andre Russell (24) played a cameo but was no match for Mohammad Shami who had him caught in the deep.

Man of the Match!

Shubman Gill is the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 65*#KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/4iPW8XJMKp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2019

Finally, Dinesh Karthik (21*) who had a rather heated chat with the team earlier in the match, entered the ground. DK played a cameo of 21 runs in nine balls as KKR went on to beat KXIP by seven wickets and two overs in hand.

By winning with a margin of 12 balls remaining, KKR will no doubt improve their net run rate. At the same time, KXIP’s IPL campaign is all but over.