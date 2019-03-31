IPL 2019 highlights, SRH vs RCB: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Mohammed Nabi star in SRH's victory over Virat Kohli's RCB

Abhishek Singh March 31 2019, 8.59 pm March 31 2019, 8.59 pm

The eleventh match of the Indian Premier League saw Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their backyard. SRH went into the match without their captain Kane Williamson who suffered a shoulder injury and decided to give this match a miss but the side ended up winning the match by 118 runs. Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the captain. Winning the toss, Virat invited the hosts to bat first which didn’t work in his favour. SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow went all guns against the RCB bowlers as Bairstow was adjudged the Man of the match for his brilliant innings.

Right from the beginning of the innings, both the openers were targeting the RCB bowlers and smashing boundaries and sixes all around the ground. Bairstow, playing with a strike rate of more than 200, went on to score 114 runs off 56 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and 7 sixes. On the other end, David Warner returning to the international cricket after his one year ban remained not out on 100 in 55 deliveries with the help of 5 boundaries and 5 sixes. Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan helped the team and maintained the high run rate. Team SRH went on to make 231/2, their highest ever IPL score.

Batting second, RCB had a decent start to their innings with openers Parthiv Patel and Shimron Hetmyer going easy on the big total. Left-handed Parthiv Patel was the first RCB wicket to fall. While he was going for a big hit, Parthiv found Manish Pandey on a Mohammed Nabi delivery inside the circle at 11. It was followed by quick wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and then AB de Villiers who fell victim to the Afghan spinner Mohammed Nabi in the same over. Captain Virat Kohli, who was looking good to go, fell cheaply to Sandeep Sharma and could only manage 3. Nabi who finished with the figures 4/11 in his four overs was later responsible for Moeen Ali’s run-out as the English batsman could only manage 2 runs off 8 deliveries. Colin de Grandhomme was the top scorer for the RCB side with 37 runs which included 3 boundaries and 2 massive sixes followed by debutant Prayas Ray Barman who managed to score 19 off 24 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was the last man to fall for RCB as the team bundled up on 113.

With this win, Sunrises Hyderabad scaled on top of the points table whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore went down and are currently on the eighth position.