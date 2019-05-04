  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Highlights, SRH vs RCB: Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann shine in Bangalore's 5 wicket win over Hyderabad

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann help RCB end the season on a winning note.

