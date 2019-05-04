IPL 2019 Highlights, SRH vs RCB: Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann shine in Bangalore's 5 wicket win over Hyderabad

Abhishek Singh May 04 2019, 11.46 pm May 04 2019, 11.46 pm

The second match of Saturday match was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While RCB is out of the tournament, SRH were fighting for the fourth spot and it was an intense match. But in the end, RCB won the match. SRH captain Kane Williamson played the captain’s knock and helped his team post 175 on board with some big hits in the last few overs. It was a close match as Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann led the attack in the SRH camp and dragged it in the last overs of the match.

Winning the toss, host captain Virat Kohli asked the visiting team to bat first. SRH playing without David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had a decent start to their batting innings as Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill gave a good start to the team. In the fourth over, Saha got out after scoring 20 followed by his partner Guptill soon who made 30 runs. The man in form Manish Pandey didn’t bat much today and was out after scoring merely 9 runs. Vijay Shankar made quick fire 27 runs by hitting 3 big sixes. While wickets kept falling at one end, captain Kane held his nerves and made 70 runs in 43 balls with the help of five boundaries and four sixes. Kane Williamson’s innings helped SRH post 175 runs on board.

Batting second, RCB had a poor start to their innings as opener Parthiv Patel got out in the first over on a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery. Virat Kohli followed his partner to the dressing room as soon as after 2 big hits to Khaleel, Kohli was caught behind the stumps after scoring 16 runs. ABD didn’t trouble the scorecard much and just added 1 run to the total. In came Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann and the two played steady innings and took the fighting to the SRH camp. Both Shimron and Gurkeerat made half-centuries with the help of a few big hits and singles. The two added 100 runs partnership and took the team near SRH total. With 12 needed off 15 balls, Shimron Hetmyer got out trying to hit Rashid Khan for third consecutive six in the over but only found Vijay Shankar in the deep. He made 75 off 47 balls with the help of four boundaries and six sixes. Gurkeerat gave away his wicket and was out in the next over after scoring 65 off 48 balls. Washington Sundar got out looking to score big. In the end, Umesh Yadav hit the winning boundary and won the match for his team.