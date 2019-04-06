IPL 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli and de Villiers’ efforts go in vain as Andre Russell takes KKR home

Debanu Das April 06 2019, 12.49 am April 06 2019, 12.49 am

There are days when you do everything right but suddenly fate takes a sick twist and punches you right in the face. That was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s day in one sentence. Virat Kohli and his boys started the game with an intention to inflict a crushing defeat on Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli played a captain’s inning and AB de Villiers did what he does best. However, it seemed like all the gods of disappointment conspired against RCB and snatched away their victory after titillating them throughout the match. RCB put up 205 runs in 20 overs – a winning target – but KKR chased it down with five balls to spare.

Winning the toss, Dinesh Karthik sent RCB to bat. Parthiv Patel (25) and Virat Kohli (84) gave the home team a spectacular start. Kohli in particular, looked like nothing could stop him today. AB de Villiers (63) assisted him with yet another blistering performance. The duo wreaked havoc until Kuldeep Yadav took Kohli out of the equation. Sunil Narine struck and got rid of de Villiers, after which Marcus Stoinis (28*) took charge of the carnage. Moeen Ali (0*) was the new batsman and ensured he kept Stoinis on strike. KKR bowlers were spared out of their misery once the 20 overs were done.

Andre Russell is playing a different game to the rest of the world right now. Hitting like we have never seen before.



Russell this IPL: 111•41166141464•611•111111644666641W•1••6166•1•••1114•616641424W•1••666166646



77 balls

207 runs

16.12 RPO#IPL #RCBvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 5, 2019

That was just unbelievable #Andre_Russel !!! 😱 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@IamSandeep25) April 5, 2019

Chasing 206, KKR lost Sunil Narine (10) early, to Navdeep Saini. Chris Lynn (43) and Robin Uthappa (33) kept KKR in the game scoring the boundaries and also keeping their wickets intact. Pawan Negi struck and removed Uthappa, destabilising KKR. Shortly after, he removed Lynn. Nitish Rana (37) and Dinesh Karthik (19) continued the fight, rotating the strike and keeping the match alive, though barely. At this stage, RCB could almost sniff their maiden IPL 2019 victory.

Well played boys @KKRiders @lynny50 @NitishRana_27 @robbieuthappa . Each one in the team did so well but you all will agree all words of praise r worth less than this picture... pic.twitter.com/bak2zQ9NqD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal pulled a rabbit out of his hat and removed the in-form Rana, introducing Andre Russell to the crease. Karthik fell shortly after, as Shubman Gill (3*) entered. From this point, it was Russell’s day. KKR required 54 runs in 18 balls. The West Indian struck, and struck brutally at the RCB bowlers, scoring 48 runs in 13 balls. KKR eventually won the game with five balls to spare. Kohli couldn’t believe his luck.

Man of the hour, man of the moment, man of the match @Russell12A all smiles for the #IPLSelfie pic.twitter.com/fqheeXKOga — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2019

KKR’s win put them on the second spot in the IPL points table, after Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI Punjab follow suit and in number four in Chennai Super Kings. The top four teams have 6 points each and all have played 4 matches. RCB remain at the bottom with no points in five games.