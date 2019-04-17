IPL 2019: Imran Tahir Jr and Shane Watson Jr get their hands dirty with corridor cricket

Debanu Das April 17 2019, 6.10 pm April 17 2019, 6.10 pm

If there’s one thing India is passionate about, it has to be cricket. We’re so dedicated to the game that it is infectious. Even foreigners have got the bug. We’ve already seen Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara and Michael Vaughan trying their hand at gully cricket, and now even the kids have been stung! Imran Tahir’s son Gibran and Shane Watson’s son William, adapted the gentlemen’s game to suit the requirements of their hotel corridor.

We’re not sure what the rules of their corridor cricket is, but we’re guessing that it won’t be too different from gully cricket. Tahir Jr and Watto Jr attempted to recreate what their dads do on the field. Gibran took after his daddy and turned bowler while William batted. The little lads developed their own style, bending the real laws of cricket and making up their own – much like how gully cricket is played. There were a couple of pretty cute moments as the kids attempted to stop the balls from reaching their imaginary boundary line. Gibran lived up to his father’s nickname – the Parasakthi Express – as he ran down the corridor with his arms stretched out, just like his pops. Like father, like son!

It is not always work and no play for members of the IPL teams. Each franchise makes sure that their players have ample time to do fun activities. Previously, Dwayne Bravo revealed the ingredients to what he called the ‘Drink of the Champions’. Ravindra Jadeja recently faced a lot of friendly bullying in the dressing room for colouring his beard brown.

As for Chennai Super Kings, the team stands over the rest of the franchises with 14 points. They are on the top of the table and are certainly the team to beat. Their next match is on April 17 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.