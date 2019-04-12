IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Russell powers KKR innings as they set 178 on board for DC

Live Update

Match number twenty-six of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals at the Eden Garden. The last time the two teams met this season, the match ended in a nail-biting encounter in which Delhi won the match against Kolkata after the game went into a superover. Going by their past encounters, we can expect Friday’s match to be a high-intensity one. With KKR doing well in the matches played so far and placed second in the points table, they would want to continue their winning momentum. DC, on the other hand, would want to rise up the rankings by winning today’s match.

Delhi Capitals are riding heavily on their batting stars Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. DC badly want Shikhar to fire in today’s match given that the left-handed batsman has not been performing in the matches played so far. In the bowling department, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel are doing a decent job. DC is also relying heavily on Kagiso Rabada who is leading the bowlers' chart and currently own the purple cap.

KKR, on the other hand, will be banking on spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine and their batting line up looks sorted with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik in form. In their last encounter against the CSK, KKR batting lineup collapsed badly and the sole fighter was their go-to man Andre Russell who made a half-century. If KKR needs to continue to be one of the top teams this season, they need to get their act together and shouldn’t rely too much on one man alone.