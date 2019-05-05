IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs KXIP: KL Rahul takes the attack to Chennai camp with his big hits

Live Update

The first match on Sunday in the Indian Premier League will see MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on R Ashwin's led Kings XI Punjab. KXIP's chances of making it to the playoffs got over after Saturday's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in which RCB defeated SRH. Today's match will be played by CSK to maintain their top position in the points table whereas KXIP would want to end the season on a winning note. Dhoni's CSK is undoubtedly the best team in the league this year. With the right set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders give CSK an edge over the other teams. With Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis by Suresh Raina on number three, CSK has the best. It is then followed by Dhoni himself who has been in sublime form. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have already troubled the opposition with their bowling and the same can be expected in today's match as well. Chennai Super Kings will be going for the kill in today's match and would want to earn two points and advance ahead. KXIP was looking strong in the start of the tournament, but a string of losses in fee matches got them out of the tournament. The opening duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle can take on any team. The two would want to show some fireworks in the last game of the season. Apart from these two, no other batsman has performed consistently and that's what hurt the team. Also, the bowling isn't looking that good and the bowlers have had a floppy show in the matches. In the last match, KXIP would want to win over CSK and make sure that they don't finish last this year.