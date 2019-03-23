IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni and Co beat Virat Kohli's men by 7 wickets

11.12 PM IST
Well, that brings us to the end of Day 1 of the IPL! A batting collapse from Royal Challengers Bangalore saw the team ending with 70 runs on the board. Chennai didn't have much trouble reaching their target, though they did lose three wickets en route. Neither team had players scoring over 30 runs. We'll sign off now and thank you for tuning in to In.com!
11.06 PM IST
.@ChennaiIPL beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in the opening encounter of #VIVOIPL 2019.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/ghDdVeF9PD— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019
11.04 PM IST
That's it! The first IPL match is over and Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets.
10.54 PM IST
Well CSK needs just 3 runs to win from 3 overs. Meanwhile, the umpires call for a time out.
10.53 PM IST
🔥🔥🔥ms dhoni eyes😎🔥#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/6HwCKJQ6C8— CSK TRENDS™ (@CSKTrends_) March 23, 2019