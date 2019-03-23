image
Sunday, March 24th 2019
English

Blogs

Cricket

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni and Co beat Virat Kohli's men by 7 wickets

11.12 PM IST

Well, that brings us to the end of Day 1 of the IPL! A batting collapse from Royal Challengers Bangalore saw the team ending with 70 runs on the board. Chennai didn't have much trouble reaching their target, though they did lose three wickets en route. Neither team had players scoring over 30 runs. We'll sign off now and thank you for tuning in to In.com!

11.06 PM IST

11.04 PM IST

That's it! The first IPL match is over and Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets.

10.54 PM IST

Well CSK needs just 3 runs to win from 3 overs. Meanwhile, the umpires call for a time out.

10.53 PM IST

