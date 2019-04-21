IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: Chennai in trouble after losing Watson, Raina and Faf du Plessis

Live Update

Match number thirty-nine of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match of super Sunday. Riding high on confidence after their second win of the season, RCB will be trying to continue the momentum against table toppers CSK. On the other hand, winning this match against the RCB, CSK would want to continue their domination in the points table. Despite having one of the balanced sides in the tournament, RCB is placed last in the points table. With the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal and others, RCB can easily defeat any team on any given day. But over-dependence on ABD and Kohli has hurt the team the most not just in this season but in previous seasons as well. Team Banglore would want skipper Virat Kohli to continue his good run and score big.

As far as CSK is concerned, it seems it is next to impossible to defeat the team on the ground, no matter how hard you try. The batting order is well balanced because of Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina in the top, Kedar Jadhav, captain MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. The bowling department too is sorted with Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir leading from the front. RCB will have to put their best show today to win the encounter.