IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Chennai win over Rajasthan

Live Update

The second match of the super Sunday in the Indian Premier League will see MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals in their backyard in Chennai. Since the inception of the IPL, both teams have clashed 20 times, of which the Chennai Super Kings have won on 12 occasions with Rajasthan Royals taking home the rest. While CSK is placed in the third position in the points table winning both their matches, RR are placed last after losing both their previous matches. Eyeing their third IPL title, CSK would like to continue their winning momentum and RR would like to open their account today. CSK is undoubtedly the best team both on paper and on-ground. While they have the explosive duo Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu as their openers, Mr Dependable Suresh Raina follows right after them. Then we have Kedar Jadhav, captain MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. So the batting department is taken care off with some of the best in the game. In the bowling department, spin duo Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have been the top performers in the last games followed by Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as well. Rajasthan Royals have a perfectly balanced side in the Indian Premier League. The team boasts the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi and others. Their bowling department too is pretty much sorted with the presence of Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and others. We just hope things fall in place for team RR and they are able to open their account in IPL points table.

Preview

The second match of the super Sunday in the Indian Premier League will see MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals in their backyard in Chennai. Since the inception of the IPL, both teams have clashed 20 times, of which the Chennai Super Kings have won on 12 occasions with Rajasthan Royals taking home the rest. While CSK is placed in the third position in the points table winning both their matches, RR are placed last after losing both their previous matches. Eyeing their third IPL title, CSK would like to continue their winning momentum and RR would like to open their account today. CSK is undoubtedly the best team both on paper and on-ground. While they have the explosive duo Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu as their openers, Mr Dependable Suresh Raina follows right after them. Then we have Kedar Jadhav, captain MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. So the batting department is taken care off with some of the best in the game. In the bowling department, spin duo Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have been the top performers in the last games followed by Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as well. Rajasthan Royals have a perfectly balanced side in the Indian Premier League. The team boasts the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi and others. Their bowling department too is pretty much sorted with the presence of Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and others. We just hope things fall in place for team RR and they are able to open their account in IPL points table.