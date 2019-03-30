IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel show off some power hits

Live Update

The tenth match of the Indian Premier League 2019 will see hosts Delhi Capitals take on visitors Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Under a young captain Shreyas Iyer, DC started their IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note by defeating three-time champions Mumbai Indians in their backyard but they lost their second match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at Feroze Shah Kotla. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders would like to continue their stay at the top of the IPL points table. Having won both of their previous matches, one against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the other against Kings XI Punjab. Delhi Capitals will be riding heavily on their batting stars Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. In the bowling department, Amit Mishra, Ishant Shamra and Axar Patel too look in good form. KKR, on the other hand, will be banking heavily on spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine and their batting line up looks sorted with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik in form. If Delhi wins the match against KKR at home, it would be a confidence booster for the home team and it would find itself at a comfortable position on the points table, while another loss at home ground would mean more experiments and brainstorming. KKR would like to complete the winning hattrick in the IPL.

Preview

