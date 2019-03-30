IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel show off some power hits

9.49 PM IST
WHAT AN INNINGS, AGAIN! 👏— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 30, 2019
Out! Russell Dhamaka ends as he departs for 62 after being caught! #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar @Russell12A
9.42 PM IST
Big fish in the net. DC finally managed to get rid of Andre Russel. Going for the big hit, Russel misjudged a Chris Morris delivery only to be caught in the deep by Rahul Tewatia. Russel made 62 from 27 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 6 sixes.
9.39 PM IST
There's no stopping this man.
Dre Russ in the house. Brings up yet another FIFTY 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/3N7Ic3YyFb— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019
9.36 PM IST
We couldn't agree more.
Before Elon Musk sends a man to mars, Andre Russel will send a cricket ball. #DCvKKR— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 30, 2019
9.33 PM IST
Despite being injured, Russell is still hitting big. Trying his best to muscle the ball past the boundary and is doing it with ease and has moved on to 41 from 21 balls with the help of 5 mammoth sixes.
Live Update
The tenth match of the Indian Premier League 2019 will see hosts Delhi Capitals take on visitors Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Under a young captain Shreyas Iyer, DC started their IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note by defeating three-time champions Mumbai Indians in their backyard but they lost their second match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at Feroze Shah Kotla. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders would like to continue their stay at the top of the IPL points table. Having won both of their previous matches, one against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the other against Kings XI Punjab. Delhi Capitals will be riding heavily on their batting stars Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. In the bowling department, Amit Mishra, Ishant Shamra and Axar Patel too look in good form. KKR, on the other hand, will be banking heavily on spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine and their batting line up looks sorted with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik in form. If Delhi wins the match against KKR at home, it would be a confidence booster for the home team and it would find itself at a comfortable position on the points table, while another loss at home ground would mean more experiments and brainstorming. KKR would like to complete the winning hattrick in the IPL.
Preview
