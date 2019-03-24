IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill lead KKR to a thrilling win

7.55 PM IST
7.54 PM IST
OUTSTANDING! KKR produces a blinder from nowhere! Shubman Gill sends two into the stands in the very last over to take his team forward! What a match! What mad hitting! Take a bow for Russell and Gill!
7.50 PM IST
13 from 6 balls now! OMG! Russell took apart Bhuvi for 4, 6, 4, 0, 6, 1!
7.46 PM IST
Take that! That's another boundary from Russell!
7.44 PM IST
FOUR! Russell crunches this one through the gap. This is so far the best over of this match. 19 runs off this over. Two more overs to go.