image
Sunday, March 24th 2019
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill lead KKR to a thrilling win

7.55 PM IST

Thank you for tuning in to In.com! Stay with us as we go live with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

7.54 PM IST

OUTSTANDING! KKR produces a blinder from nowhere! Shubman Gill sends two into the stands in the very last over to take his team forward! What a match! What mad hitting! Take a bow for Russell and Gill!

7.50 PM IST

13 from 6 balls now! OMG! Russell took apart Bhuvi for 4, 6, 4, 0, 6, 1!

7.46 PM IST

Take that! That's another boundary from Russell!

7.44 PM IST

FOUR! Russell crunches this one through the gap. This is so far the best over of this match. 19 runs off this over. Two more overs to go.

