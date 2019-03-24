IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Both teams aim to start with a high

3.22 PM IST
Rumours of Gautam Gambhir considering joining politics were doing the rounds for a while now. Proving them true, the former Cricketer has now joined Bharatiya Janta Party, a couple of days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. "It is a significant induction," said Union Minister Arun Jaitley while Gambhir says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his inspiration behind joining politics. "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country," he said. Read more here.
3.18 PM IST
It all starts for @SunRisers today in #Kolkata here’s to a fun ride #OrangeArmy #IPL— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 24, 2019
3.17 PM IST
The #VIVOIPL backstage all set and raring to go 💪🏻😎 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/IseFeK4RiL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2019
3.15 PM IST
Of all the overseas batsmen, David Warner has the highest tally of runs. With 4014 runs to his name, he leads the pack and is followed by Chris Gayle at 3994 and AB de Villiers at 3962.
3.13 PM IST
Certainly a KEEPER! 👐@DineshKarthik #KKRvSRH #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/RbQZMqfny1— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 24, 2019