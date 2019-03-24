IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Both teams aim to start with a high

Rumours of Gautam Gambhir considering joining politics were doing the rounds for a while now. Proving them true, the former Cricketer has now joined Bharatiya Janta Party, a couple of days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. "It is a significant induction," said Union Minister Arun Jaitley while Gambhir says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his inspiration behind joining politics. "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country," he said. Read more here.