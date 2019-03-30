IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle star in the victory against Mumbai Indians

Live Update

Preview

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2019 will see hosts Kings XI Punjab lock horns with three-time title winners Mumbai at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have opened their accounts and have won one match each. While the R Ashwin led KXIP stands fifth on the points table, Rohit Sharma led MI is placed sixth. Both the teams have impressed with their game on the field. While Mumbai's win against Bangalore was overshadowed by the umpire not calling the last delivery a no ball, Punjab's match against the Rajasthan was widely discussed because of captain's infamous Mankad act after he dismissed Jos Butler. Both look in good nick and we can expect a good show on the field this Saturday. It's expected that Mumbai won't make changes to it's winning combination, although Ashwin made four changes in the last game and Saturday's match may have the same team. Punjab will rely heavily on its batting department who have made scores of 184 and 190 in the last two matches respectively. On the other hand, MI's star bowler Bumrah had a bad start to the league and he went for 40 runs in his four overs against Delhi. But he bounced back against RCB and ended the match with figures of 4-0-20-3 and helped the team win it. Rohit will rely heavily on the bowler today as well.