IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle star in the victory against Mumbai Indians

7.41 PM IST
7.41 PM IST
That's that from Mohali as @lionsdenkxip win by 8 wickets to register their second win of the #VIVOIPL 2019 season.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/ORSzqQxN1K— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019
7.39 PM IST
And KL Rahul hits the winning runs as KXIP win the match by 8 wickets.
7.36 PM IST
It’s safe to say that the match is almost over as KXIP need 6 runs off the last 2 overs with KL Rahul and David Miller in the middle.
7.31 PM IST
NOW HE'S IN A HURRY! 🏃♂️🏃♂️— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 30, 2019
First he drives Bumrah and then unfurls a lovely-looking leg glance to find the fence for back-to-back boundaries. 😍
Equation: 15 to win from 19 balls#SaddaPunjab #KXIPvMI #KXIP #VIVOIPL
Live Update
The ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2019 will see hosts Kings XI Punjab lock horns with three-time title winners Mumbai at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have opened their accounts and have won one match each. While the R Ashwin led KXIP stands fifth on the points table, Rohit Sharma led MI is placed sixth. Both the teams have impressed with their game on the field. While Mumbai's win against Bangalore was overshadowed by the umpire not calling the last delivery a no ball, Punjab's match against the Rajasthan was widely discussed because of captain's infamous Mankad act after he dismissed Jos Butler. Both look in good nick and we can expect a good show on the field this Saturday. It's expected that Mumbai won't make changes to it's winning combination, although Ashwin made four changes in the last game and Saturday's match may have the same team. Punjab will rely heavily on its batting department who have made scores of 184 and 190 in the last two matches respectively. On the other hand, MI's star bowler Bumrah had a bad start to the league and he went for 40 runs in his four overs against Delhi. But he bounced back against RCB and ended the match with figures of 4-0-20-3 and helped the team win it. Rohit will rely heavily on the bowler today as well.
Preview
