Monday, March 25th 2019
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC at Mumbai: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs

11.53 PM IST

Thank you all for tuning in to In.com! We'll see you again tomorrow! Good night!

11.52 PM IST

11.51 PM IST

All out! Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs!

11.46 PM IST

11.41 PM IST

FIFTY for Yuvraj! He brings it up with a stylish boundary but his job is far from over. Mumbai needs 50 from 14 to win.

