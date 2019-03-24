IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC at Mumbai: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs

11.53 PM IST
Thank you all for tuning in to In.com! We'll see you again tomorrow! Good night!
11.52 PM IST
Bumrah won't be coming out to bat. We've gone down fighting, 37 runs short of the DC total. #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvDC— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2019
11.51 PM IST
All out! Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs!
Afraid #MI outplayed today. Pant's innings the difference.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019
11.46 PM IST
Out. Yuvraj Singh's resistance comes to an end. But well played YOU LEGEND 🙌💙#MI - 170/8 (18.1)#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #MIvDC— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2019
11.41 PM IST
FIFTY for Yuvraj! He brings it up with a stylish boundary but his job is far from over. Mumbai needs 50 from 14 to win.
Rolling back the clock and HOW!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2019
A fifty on his #MI debut. Keep fighting, @YUVSTRONG12 💙#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Otcjf8wbot