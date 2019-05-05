IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR: Hardik, Bumrah and Malinga help Mumbai restrict Kolkata at 133

Live Update

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. While Mumbai has qualified for the playoffs, Kolkata is still fighting for the final spot to advance to the next stage. Today's match will see an intense competition as both the teams will be going for the kill against each other. the last time when these two teams clashed, both star players of MI and KKR, Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell, showed their brilliance.

With Mumbai already in the next stage of the league, they would want to continue with their winning momentum. MI captain Rohit Sharma has had a lean patch in IPL 2019 and he would like to make the most of the last home game and score some good runs and get ready for future matches. Other players like Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya need to get their act together and score some runs. In the bowling department, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, R Chahar. Keiron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and others have been in good form and would expect the same in today's match as well.

With Shubman Gill scoring well at the top, KKR would like to continue with the young star to open the innings along with Chris Lynn who is also in explosive form. Not to forget the following batsmen, captain Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel. Sunil Naraine, Piyush Chawla and other bowlers in the team have been contributing well. Team KKR will give their best shot in today's match and would like to grab the only spot left for the playoffs.