IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kieron Pollard leads MI to 3 wicket win

Live Update

KL Rahul took charge after Chris Gayle's departure. Gayle's 63 was an entertaining stunt, but the following batsmen couldn't hold up to his level of hard-hitting. Not only that, they couldn't hold their own for too long at the crease. Rahul's century turned to be very useful as Kings put up 197 runs.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will look forward to piling up the runs should they bat first. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya make for the perfect middle order combo who can take the big shots. Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh will be providing support if the openers collapse. Mitchell McClenaghan and Jason Behrendorff will be the main bowler. Mayank Markande can do a lot of damage as well and Rohit may have to use him at key moments. Kieron Pollard is the biggest all-rounder for MI – the man can clear the ground and also take wickets.

For KXIP, the opening combo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle is enough to deter any bowler. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are perfect for chipping in the middle order. Sam Curran is possibly the next Chris Gayle in KXIP – besides his ability to take wickets, he is also one of those guys who can

David Miller is useful with the bat, but he needs to stick around longer at the crease. In the bowling department, Mohammad Shami and Hardus Viljoen are the go-to people for pace attacks.