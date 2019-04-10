IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: KL Rahul century takes Kings to 197

10.11 PM IST
Sparkling debut with a blazing boundary and a 6 for #Mumbai cha mulga Siddhesh Lad 👏— Archana Kadam (@auk_sanejourno) April 10, 2019
Heartening to see such promising young talent make it to the top order👍
Another ghamandwali shakal #RohitSharma rested haaash😂 #MI #MIvKXIP #MumbaiIndians #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL
10.09 PM IST
And thus begins the second innings! Siddesh Lad and Quinton de Kock open the innings as Rajpoot gets the ball. Lad opens his account with a six and a four.
9.50 PM IST
KL Rahul feasted on Hardik Pandya's over. Pandya would be glad that it was over.
Tu jhalla saara gang karta, ni kalla kall hang karta 🔥— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 10, 2019
💯 up for KL RAHUL!#SaddaPunjab #MIvKXIP #KXIP @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/qhoCzKRrAg
9.44 PM IST
KL Rahul was almost named KL Rohan. Rahul's father KN Lokesh was a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar. So when Rahul was born, he wanted to name his son after Gavaskar's son. However, he mistook Rohan's name and thought it was Rahul.
9.33 PM IST
Live Update
KL Rahul took charge after Chris Gayle's departure. Gayle's 63 was an entertaining stunt, but the following batsmen couldn't hold up to his level of hard-hitting. Not only that, they couldn't hold their own for too long at the crease. Rahul's century turned to be very useful as Kings put up 197 runs.
Captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will look forward to piling up the runs should they bat first. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya make for the perfect middle order combo who can take the big shots. Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh will be providing support if the openers collapse. Mitchell McClenaghan and Jason Behrendorff will be the main bowler. Mayank Markande can do a lot of damage as well and Rohit may have to use him at key moments. Kieron Pollard is the biggest all-rounder for MI – the man can clear the ground and also take wickets.
For KXIP, the opening combo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle is enough to deter any bowler. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are perfect for chipping in the middle order. Sam Curran is possibly the next Chris Gayle in KXIP – besides his ability to take wickets, he is also one of those guys who can
David Miller is useful with the bat, but he needs to stick around longer at the crease. In the bowling department, Mohammad Shami and Hardus Viljoen are the go-to people for pace attacks.